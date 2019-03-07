PlayStation Releases Free International Women’s Day 2019 PS4 Theme

To celebrate International Women’s Day this year, Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a brand-new and free PS4 theme that features ten of its “favorite female leads on PS4.”

Of course, the theme is currently only available to download in Australia and Europe given that’s already March 8 there, which is International Women’s Day. In other words, it’s not available on the North American PlayStation Store yet, but will be once the day is over and March 8 begins.

PlayStation is committed to creating #BalanceforBetter, and that’s why we’re celebrating #IWD2019 with some of the amazing creators who help make the games you love, in our new video. pic.twitter.com/Dgvs4yTagE — PlayStationAU (@PlayStationAU) March 7, 2019

The theme features the following characters:

Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn

Ellie from The Last of Us

Kara from Detroit: Become Human

Chloe and Nadine from Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Freya from God of War

Atoi from Tearaway

Sackgirl from LittleBigPlaent

Lady Maria from Bloodborne

And Kat from Gravity Rush

And here it’s in-action, courtesy of YouTube channel RenkaWong:

As you can see, all of the characters are from SIE-published games, which explains why the likes of Ciri from The Witcher, Senua from Hellblade, Lara Croft from Tomb Raider, and more aren’t featured, despite being more recognizable than some of these characters.

Unfortunately, the theme isn’t dynamic, and doesn’t feature any original music, just the classic PlayStation home screen music. Further, it doesn’t feature any unique icons or sounds as you navigate through it like some themes do. It’s basically the classic PlayStation 4 theme but with unique artwork featuring some notable female leads from this generation.

Anyway, the theme is free and available to download wherever it’s March 8 already. If you’re in the States, you will have to wait until whenever it goes live tomorrow.

