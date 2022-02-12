PS4 Just Got One of the Best OG Xbox Games

Many PlayStation fans missed it, but yesterday the PS4 got one of the best OG Xbox games. The original Xbox had some great exclusives. Across limited-time exclusives, console exclusives, and outright exclusivity, the original Xbox had games like Halo, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, Jade Empire, Fable, Star Wars: Knights of The Old Republic, and Jet Set Radio Future; some of the generation’s best games that PS2 players missed out on. Right up there with these games is Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath, one of the OG Xbox’s highest-rated exclusives which is now available on PS4. And unless you have a PlayStation Vita or are prepared to dig out your PS3, this is your only option on PlayStation to play the game.

Developer Oddworld Inhabitants has revealed that the classic Xbox game is coming to Xbox One and PS4 on February 11 at the price point of $19.99. That said, it’s not the original version of the game, but an HD re-release that actually debuted back in 2011 via the PS3. This HD re-release has since come to PC, PlayStation Vita, and most recently the Nintendo Switch in 2020.

Developed by Oddworld Inhabitants and published by EA, the action-adventure game was released on January 25, 2005. Upon release, the fourth installment in the long-running series earned an 88 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of a year that many consider one of the greatest in gaming history.

“What makes Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD a unique game, even 17 years later, is its innovative blend of shooter, platformer, and puzzler with a hybrid viewpoint that allows the player to switch between first-person action with third-person exploration,” reads an official elevator pitch. “A science-fiction spin on the classic western motif made popular by people like Sergio Leone and Clint Eastwood, you play as Stranger, a swaggering bounty hunter with a haunting secret on a Homeresque odyssey across the wastelands of Western Mudos. Help Stranger track down fugitives for bounty by strategizing your approach and taking down the scoundrels and outlaws, either by bringing them in alive or giving them a one-way ticket to the pearly gates using ‘live’ critter ammo. Either way, it is up to you how you want to collect the bounty because Stranger needs all the moolah he can earn, it may prove vital to his very existence.”

At the moment of publishing, there’s still no word of the game coming PS5, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. That said, it will be playable on these machines when it hits PS4 and Xbox One via backward compatibility.

