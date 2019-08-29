Popular PS4 and Xbox One Game Is Free-To-Play For Limited Time

One of the most popular Ubisoft games on PS4 and Xbox One — which also happens to be one of the most-played multiplayer games on console — is free to play for a limited time. More specifically, until September 3rd Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is 100 percent free to play on PS4. This mean syou don’t have to fork over a penny to download it and play it. However, it’s only free to play until the end of September 3. After this, it will return to normal price. Further, you won’t be able to play the game anymore after this if you downloaded it for free. However, if you do decide to buy the game, you’ll be happy to know all your progress transfers over.

The free version of Rainbow Six Siege offers access to all maps, modes, and Operators present in the full version. In other words, it offers the full experience of the game. Meanwhile, if you rather play on PC, you can do that as well, as the free trial period extends to PC as well.

To access the free week on PC, you just need to locate the game on the UPlay Launcher. Meanwhile, on PS4 and Xbox One, all you need to do is find the game’s product page on each respective store. If you decide to the cop the game after the trial period, you’ll find it discounted. On PC it will be discounted until September 10 on the Ubisoft Store, September 4 on Steam, and September 4 on the Epic Games Store. Meanwhile, on the Xbox One and PS4 digital storefronts it will be available on discount until September 9.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

“Master the art of destruction and gadgetry in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege,” reads an official elevator pitch of the title. “Face intense close quarters combat, high lethality, tactical decision making, team play and explosive action within every moment. Experience a new era of fierce firefights and expert strategy born from the rich legacy of past Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six games.”