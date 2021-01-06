PlayStation Store Bug Charges $10,000 for PS4 and PS5 Games

✖

A new PlayStation Store bug is listing PS4 and PS5 games for $10,000. In fact, in some cases, it's even listing free PlayStation Plus games for $10,000. Right now, it's unclear how prevalent the bug is and whether it's limited to any specific form of the PlayStation Store. So far, reports have shown the issue manifesting on the PS4 version of the PlayStation Store, but it's quite possible the same bug is possible on the PS5 version of the digital storefront.

What's also unclear is whether or not this is simply a display bug or an actual pricing bug. In other words, it's not obvious if the PlayStation Store is actually charging $10,000 for Greedfall, Dead Cells, and other games it's listed at this price point or if it's simply showing this price but charging the normal price.

At the moment of publishing, Sony Interactive Entertainment has not commented on the bug in any capacity. Until it does, or until more details arise, be careful while shopping on the digital storefront. While it would be easy enough to get a refund for a $10,000 purchase on the PlayStation Store, it could still cause some incredible headaches, especially if it goes initially unnoticed.

