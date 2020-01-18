PS4 Exclusive Reportedly Getting a Sequel on PS5 and Xbox Series X

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are less than a year away, and right now, we don’t know any games that will be selling alongside them. However, if a new leak is to be trusted, then The Order 1886 may be making a return, and not just on PS5, but on Xbox Series X as well. In the past, Ready at Dawn has confirmed it’s working on a new AAA game, but that’s all it’s confirmed. However, adding to this has been rumors that have suggested it’s a sequel to 2015 PS4 exclusive The Order 1886, which wasn’t a great game, but was unfairly hammered with criticism due to the massive expectations people had for it.

Anyway, that said, prominent NeoGAF poster, OsirisBlack, who has provided accurate scoops in the past, was teasing a next-gen game for PS5 and Xbox Series X. And the game sounds a lot like it could be a sequel to The Order: 1886.

In the post, which you can read via the above link, the NeoGAF user alleges that they were recently shown a vertical slice of a next-gen game, and it apparently left a very lasting impression. While describing what they saw, OsirisBlack mentions a man with a light device on their shoulder searching through a dark room before firing on a monster with several arms and yellow eyes. As you may remember, the werewolf in The Order 1886 had yellow eyes. Describing the game as on “another level,” the leaker goes into great detail about what they saw, and while none of it concretely points to any given property, it does seem to point to The Order 1886 more than anything else, or at least that’s what many fans believe.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt, however, I do find it interesting that the game’s visuals are apparently off the charts. There’s only a few engines that truly create mind-blowing visuals, and The Order 1886’s RAD Engine is certainly one of them. That said, if the game is truly multi-platform, I’m not sure how it could be a sequel to The Order 1886, unless Ready at Dawn bought the rights from Sony. Anyway, unfortunately all we can do is speculate. The vertical slice sounds real, and the fact the leaker doesn’t name the game makes it even more believable. And even if it’s not a sequel to the 2015 PS4 game, whatever it is, it sounds impressive, which is enough to get me excited.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are both set to release sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, we don’t know when either console will release, what they will cost, or what games they will have at launch.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Should Ready at Dawn make a sequel to The Order 1886?