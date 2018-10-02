Massive PS4 Sale Features EA’s Biggest Hits on PlayStation

This week’s PSN sale is live, and PlayStation 4 owners have a huge list of EA’s greatest hits to choose from. PlayStation Plus members get extra deep discounts on games from one of the biggest publishers in the business, which include Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battlefield 1, Titanfall 2, and Need for Speed.

As always, the fantastic list below has been organized by ResetEra member “Captain of Outer Space,” who stays on top of these sales across most platforms. Wherever you see two discounts listed for a single game, the second, larger discount is for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Pre-orders:

Omen of Sorrow – $44.99 – 10% Off – $42.49 – 15% Off – Ends 11/6

Cross Buy:

PS4/Vita Claire: Extended Cut – $3.74 – 75% Off – Ends 10/9

PS4/Vita Demetrios: The Big Cynical Adventure – $4.99 – 50% Off – $3.99 – 60% Off – Ends 10/16

PS4/Vita Devious Dungeon – $5.99 – 25% Off – Ends 10/16

PS4/Vita Digerati Bundle 2 Pack Part 8 – $3.87 – 75% Off – Ends 10/9

PS4/Vita Digerati Bundle 4 Pack Part 2 – $5.99 – 80% Off – Ends 10/9

PS4/Vita Digerati Horror Bundle – $6.09 – 80% Off – Ends 10/9

PS4/Vita Dragooned – $4.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/9

PS4/Vita One More Dungeon – $5.59 – 30% Off – Ends 10/16

PS4/PS3/Vita The Treasures of Montezuma 4 – $2.99 – 40% Off – Ends 10/9

PS4:

Battlefield 1 – $9.99 – 75% Off – $5.19 – 87% Off – Ends 10/16

Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle – $27.99 – 65% Off – $19.99 – 75% Off – Ends 10/16

Battlefield 1 Revolution – $11.99 – 80% Off – Ends 10/16

Battlefield Anniversary Bundle – $34.99 – 65% Off – $24.99 – 75% Off – Ends 10/16

Battlefield Bundle – $10.49 – 65% Off – $7.49 – 75% Off – Ends 10/16

Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition – $8.74 – 65% Off – $6.24 – 75% Off – Ends 10/16

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition – $20.99 – 65% Off – $14.99 – 75% Off – Ends 10/16

Burnout Paradise Remastered – $11.99 – 60% Off – $8.99 – 70% Off – Ends 10/16

Card Game Bundle Vol 1 – $14.39 – 40% Off – Ends 10/9

The Coma: Recut Deluxe Edition – $5.99 – 75% Off – Ends 10/9

Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year Edition – $13.19 – 67% Off – $9.99 – 75% Off – Ends 10/16

EA Family Bundle – $13.99 – 65% Off – $9.99 – 75% Off – Ends 10/16

Fall of Light – $10.49 – 30% Off – Ends 10/9

Fe – $6.99 – 65% Off – $4.99 – 75% Off – Ends 10/16

Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition – $11.99 – 20% Off – Ends 10/9

Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Recruit Edition – $13.99 – 65% Off – $9.99 – 75% Off – Ends 10/16

Mass Effect: Andromeda Standard Recruit Edition – $10.49 – 65% Off – $7.49 – 75% Off – Ends 10/16

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – $6.99 – 65% Off – $4.99 – 75% Off – Ends 10/16

NBA Live 19: The One Edition – $29.99 – 50% Off – $23.99 – 60% Off – Ends 10/16

Need for Speed – $6.99 – 65% Off – $4.99 – 75% Off – Ends 10/16

Need for Speed Deluxe Edition – $8.74 – 65% Off – $6.24 – 75% Off – Ends 10/16

Need for Speed Payback – $15.99 – 60% Off – $11.99 – 70% Off – Ends 10/16

Need for Speed Payback Deluxe Edition – $23.99 – 60% Off – $17.99 – 70% Off – Ends 10/16

Need for Speed Rivals – $6.99 – 65% Off – $4.99 – 75% Off – Ends 10/16

Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition – $4.49 – 70% Off – $2.99 – 80% Off – Ends 10/16

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition – $7.49 – 70% Off – $4.99 – 80% Off – Ends 10/16

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Standard Edition – $5.99 – 70% Off – $3.99 – 80% Off – Ends 10/16

The Sims 4 – $29.99 – 40% Off – $24.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/16

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition – $35.99 – 40% Off – $29.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/16

PSVR Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition – $8.99 – 70% Off – $5.99 – 80% Off – Ends 10/16

Star Wars Battlefront II – $13.99 – 65% Off – $9.99 – 75% Off – Ends 10/16

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition – $11.99 – 70% Off – $7.99 – 80% Off – Ends 10/16

UFC 3 Notorious Edition – $35.99 – 40% Off – $29.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/16

Unravel – $11.99 – 40% Off – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/16

Unravel Two – $11.99 – 40% Off – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/16

Unravel Yarny Bundle – $17.99 – 40% Off – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 10/16

PSVR:

Racket Fury: Table Tennis – $18.99 – 5% Off – $17.99 – 10% Off – Ends 10/9

PS4 Add-ons: