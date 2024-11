PS4 Game Sale On The PlayStation Store Offers Big Discounts On Big Releases

Gaming isn’t a cheap hobby, especially if you prefer to do your gaming digitally. While digital sales still can’t compare to the deeper retail discounts, the folk over at Sony Interactive Entertainment are doing their best to lighten the hurt on your wallet with frequent special sales on the PlayStation Store.

That said, it’s back with another: the “Double Discounts” sale, which offers appreciable price slashes for a myriad of PS4 releases, special bundles, and extra add-on content.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the whole sale — click here. But if you rather not peruse the entire 295 different sales, here are the highlights.

EA Sports UFC 3 — $40.19 — Save 33 percent

Pyre — $13.99 — Save 30 percent

The Surge 32.49 — $32.49 — Save 35 percent

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag — $19.49 — Save 35 percent

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Gold Edition — $32.49 — Save 35 percent

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection — $33.49 — Save 33 percent

Assassin’s Creed Unity — $1949 — Save 33 percent

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered — $23.99 — Save 20 percent

Fe — $12.59 — Save 37 percent

AER – Memories Of Old — $10.49 — Save 30 percent

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 — $40.19 — Save 33 percent

Dragon Ball Xenoverse — $26.79 — Save 33 percent

Project Cars 2 — $40.19 — Save 33 percent

Battlefield 1 — $23.99 — Save 40 percent

Need for Speed Payback — $25.99 — Save 33 percent

Need for Speed — $12.59 — Save 37 percent

Need for Speed Rivals — $12.59 — Save 37 percent

Yakuza 0 — $17.99 — Save 10 percent

Cities: Skylines — $29.99 — Save 20 percent

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition — $24.89 — Save 17 percent

Jurassic World Evolution — $50.99 — Save 15 percent

Nex Machina — $13.99 — Save 30 percent

Unravel Two — $14.99 — Save 25 percent

Unravel — $12.59 — Save 37 percent

Frost — $8.70 — Save 33 percent

Gorgoa — $11.99 – Save 20 percent

State of Mind — $35.99 — Save 10 percent

Steep — $19.79 — Save 33 percent

Attack on Titan 2 — $47.99 — Save 20 percent

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition — $34.99 — Save 30 percent

Burnout Paradise Remastered — $19.49 — Save 35 percent

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition — $17.99 — Save 40 percent

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst — $12.59 — Save 37 percent

The Invisible Hours — $20.99 — Save 30 percent

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided — $17.39 – Save 42 percent

Forgotten Anne — $16.99 — Save 15 percent

Mulaka – $15.99 — Save 20 percent

Silence — $19.49 — Save 35 percent

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life — $44.99 — Save 25 percent

Far Cry 4 — $25.99 — Save 35 percent

South Park: The Stick of Truth — $22.49 — Save 25 percent

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition — $17.39 — Save 42 percent

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration — $35.99 Save 40 percent

As eluded to above, this only a slither of the entire (above-linked) sale. So if nothing here tickles your fancy, be sure to head over the PlayStation Store and check out the entire thing, or, wait for deeper holiday sales that are surely right around the corner. Up to you.