6 New PS4, Switch, PC, and Xbox One Games To Play This Week

July is almost over, and August is almost here, which means the busy time of the year for gaming is right around the corner. That said, this week is still a pretty slow one, especially if you don’t enjoy some good ol’ American football. However, like every week, there’s new releases this week PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC gamers should keep an eye on, and quite a few notable ports as well.

Anyway, introduction aside, here are the releases this week that may be worth copping, or at least worth knowing about. As always, there will be no early access games included. Further, this isn’t an exhaustive list of new releases this week. There’s plenty of new games and ports releasing this week not on here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Madden NFL 20

The new installment of Madden NFL is here, and according to EA, it features new features like “Face of the Franchise: QB1” and “X-Factor” players. That said, there’s no major differences between it and Madden NFL 19 other than an updated roster and a boatload of smaller gameplay tweaks. If you like Madden, then you’ll like this one. If you don’t like Madden, I’m not sure this is going to do anything to change that.

Release Date: August 2

Platforms: PC, PS4, and Xbox One

The Church in the Darkness

The Church in the Darkness is an action-infiltration game set inside a 1970’s cult, where the story changes depending on how you play the game. In the game, you play an infiltrator who is breaking into The Collective Justice Mission and its jungle cult compound — which is lead by Rebbaca and Isaac Walker — in order to check on your nephew. You must avoid detection, but you can achieve your goal however you want.

Release Date: August 2

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Oxygen Not Included

Oxygen Not Included is a space-colony simulation game where oxygen, warmth, and sustenance are scarce, and a constant threat to your colony’s survival. Your job is to guide your colonists through the perils of subterranean asteroid living and get them from surviving, to thriving.

Release Date: July 30

Platforms: PC

Ports Round-Up

Solo: Islands of the Heart:

Thematically, Solo is a game about love, the fuel and the force that drives everyone. Literally, its a contemplative puzzler and exploration game set on a dreamy archipelago that will have you reflecting on your loving relationships as you explore contemplative, dream-like islands.

Release Date: July 30 (PS4), July 31 (Xbox One), August 1 (Switch)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One (already available on PC)

Forager:

Forager is a 2D game with an open-world that’s all about exploration, farming, resource gathering, and crafting. Think of games like Stardew Valley, with a bit of The Legend of Zelda thrown in there.

Release Date: July 30

Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PS4 (already available on PC)

Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power

Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power is a 3D platforming game where action, adventure, and puzzles all meet. In it, the three heroes try to return their extraordinary gifts to the Artifact called Trine, and so they meddle with powers beyond their understanding. Long story short, a heartless ancient sorcerer escapes, and now the heroes must reverse the damage they’ve done.

Release Date: July 29

Platforms: Nintendo Switch (already available on PC and PS4)