14 New PS4, Switch, and Xbox One Games To Play In February

February is going to be a busy month for gamers, especially if you have multiple systems. In fact, I can’t recall a busier February this generation in terms of interesting games to play.

While last month had Resident Evil 2, Kingdom Hearts III, and a few other new titles worthy of checking out, February has more than you’ll be able to keep up with, including four substantial releases all on the same day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anyway, without further ado, here are 14 new games releasing this month that you may want to check out on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or even PC.

Note: games are listed in order of release date.

Wargoove

Wargroove is a turn-based tactics game developed by Chucklefish that pays homage to Advance Wars. Our very own Tanner Dedmon, loved it, awarding the title a 5 out of 5.

“Command an army, customize battlefields, and challenge your friends, in this richly detailed return to retro turn-based combat!



“When war breaks out in the Kingdom of Cherrystone, the young Queen Mercia must flee her home. Pursued by her foes, the only way to save her kingdom is to travel to new lands in search of allies. But who will she meet along the way, and what sinister challenges will she face?”

Release Date: February 1

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC (PS4 version coming sometime this year)

Astroneer

Astroneer is a sandbox adventure game developed by System Era Works that is a little reminiscent of No Man’s Sky.

“Explore and reshape distant worlds! Astroneer is set during the 25th century’s Intergalactic Age of Discovery, where Astroneers explore the frontiers of outer space, risking their lives in harsh environments to unearth rare discoveries and unlock the mysteries of the universe.



“On this adventure, players can work together to build custom bases above or below ground, create vehicles to explore a vast solar system, and use terrain to create anything they can imagine. A player’s creativity and ingenuity are the key to seeking out and thriving while on exciting planetary adventures!”

Release Date: February 6

Platforms: PC and Xbox One

God Eater 3

God Eater 3 is the newest and latest installment in Bandai Namco’s ongoing sci-fi action role-playing series.

“All of a sudden, unknown life forms called ‘Oracle cells’ begin their uncontrolled consumption of all life on Earth. Their ravenous appetite “devour” and remarkable adaptability earn them first dread, then awe, and finally the name ‘Aragami.’ In the face of an enemy completely immune to conventional weapons, urban civilization collapses, and each day humanity is driven further and further toward extinction. One single ray of hope remains for humanity. Following the development of ‘God Arcs’-living weapons which incorporate Oracle cells-their wielders, the ‘God Eaters,’ appear. In a world ravaged by mad gods, these “God Eaters” fight a desperate war..”

Release Date: February 8

Platforms: PS4 and PC (already available in Japan)

Hide and Seek

Hide and Seek is an atmospheric first-person stealth game from developer Tessera Studios and publisher Daedalic Entertainment.

“You are Ben, the eldest of the Richter family children. While on vacation at a country house, you’re the witness to three dangerous intruders slipping into the house and taking your parents hostage.

“With your parents restrained and your sister hiding, you’re stuck in the house with the intruders. You’ll have to find the way to save your family while you figure out who the three assailants are and what they want.

“You cannot run away or confront them. Your only option is… to hide.”

Release Date: February 13

Platforms: PS4 and PlayStation VR

Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus is a post-apocalyptic first-person shooter with survival elements from developer 4A Games. It is the third installment in the Metro series.

“The year is 2036. A quarter-century after nuclear war devastated the earth, a few thousand survivors still cling to existence beneath the ruins of Moscow, in the tunnels of the Metro. They have struggled against the poisoned elements, fought mutated beasts and paranormal horrors, and suffered the flames of civil warn. But now, as Artyom, you must flee the Metro and lead a band of Spartan Rangers on an incredible, continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia in search of a new life in the East. Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first person shooter from 4A Games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most immersive game worlds ever created. Explore the Russian wilderness across vast, non-linear levels and follow a thrilling story-line that spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter.”

Release Date: February 15

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry New Dawn is the newest adventure in the Far Cry series, and specifically a spin-off of last year’s popular Far Cry 5.

“Seventeen years after a global nuclear catastrophe, civilization re-emerges from the chaos to find a world dramatically changed. In a post-apocalyptic Hope County, Montana, the remaining populace has gathered into different groups, each with their own rules for survival.

“In this new world order, the vicious Highwaymen, led by twin sisters Mickey and Lou, travel from place to place bleeding people dry of all available resources. As the Survivors try to defend their lands against the Highwaymen’s relentless onslaught, it’s up to you to come to their aid and lead the fight.”

Release Date: February 15

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Crackdown 3

After years of delays and anticipation, the third installment of the over-the-top action series, Crackdown, is finally releasing.

“Time to step up your boom and stop crime as a super-powered Agent in Crackdown 3’s open-world sandbox of mayhem and destruction. Explore the heights of New Providence, tear up the streets in iconic vehicles, and use your powerful abilities to stop a ruthless criminal empire. Play the campaign solo or with a friend in co-op mode or compete in the all-new ‘Wrecking Zone,’ a multiplayer mode where destruction is your ultimate weapon.”

Release Date: February 15

Platforms: Xbox One and PC

Jump Force

Jump Force is a fighting game from Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft that features various manga series characters featured in the Weekly Shonen Jump anthology.

“The most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire humankind.”

Release Date: February 15

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Devotion

Devotion is a first-person atmospheric horror game from Red Candle Games that takes place in 1980’s Taiwanese.

“You step into your apartment, 80s music drifts through the air, an idol show plays on the television; a nostalgic setting surely, but what is this feeling of unease? You question this place you used to call “home,” noticing as it distorts with every shift of your eyes, anxious as your surroundings skirt the precipice of the extraordinary. As you push through each memory, uncovering the layers of each mystery, you may find buried in this home, the unsettling truth of those who lived here. Remember what you prayed for…”

Release Date: February 18

Platforms: PC

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Capcom’s visual novel adventure series is coming to modern consoles, well, at least the first three games in the series.

“Become Phoenix Wright and experience the thrill of battle as you fight to save your innocent clients in a court of law. Play all 14 episodes, spanning the first three games, in one gorgeous collection. Solve the intriguing mysteries behind each case and witness the final truth for yourself!”

Release Date: February 21

Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One

Anthem

Anthem is a multiplayer sci-fi action-RPG being developed by BioWare and published by EA, and is arguably the most notable release of the month.

“On a world left unfinished by the gods, a shadowy faction threatens all of humankind. The only thing that stands between these villains and the ancient technology they covet are the Freelancers. Join with up to three other players and assemble high-tech, hand-crafted, uniquely powerful suits of armor. Explore vast ruins, battle deadly enemies, and claim otherworldly artifacts. With every mission, you and your Javelin grow in power. Fight the dangers of an ever-changing world. Rise united to defeat evil. Triumph as one.”

Release Date: February 22

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Trials Rising

Trials Rising from Ubisoft is a 2.5D racing game from Ubisoft that is the first mainline entry in the larger Trials series since 2014.

“Explore over-the-top action and physics-bending motorcycle racing in the latest opus of the Trials franchise. All new features, more competitions and more tracks means new challenges.”

Release Date: February 26

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC

Left Alive

Set in the Front Mission universe, Left Alive is a a shooter from Square Enix.

“Left Alive tells a human story of survival from the perspective of three different protagonists during the devastating invasion set in war-torn Novo Slava in 2127. Experience the massive power gap between man and machine in pulse-pounding encounters: face off against powerfully armed troops, armored vehicles and towering mechs.”

Release Date: February 26

Platforms: PS4 and PC

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame is a LEGO-themed action-adventure game based on the 2019 film The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part.

“The alien monster invaders have left Bricksburg in ruins. It is now up to Emmet and a host of heroic characters to go beyond their world and save their friends from the strange inhabitants of the Systar System. Players can journey into outer space, discover new worlds, and test their Master Building skills.”

Release Date: February 26

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4