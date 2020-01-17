Top 10 Best-Selling Games of 2019 Revealed

The NPD Group has revealed the top 10 best-selling PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch games for 2019, or at least the best-selling games for the year in the United States market. In other words, the following top 10 isn’t indicative of the global market. If it was, FIFA would be in the top ten, and Madden NFL wouldn’t be. That said, like most years, Call of Duty came out on top. More specifically, October release Modern Warfare did.

Behind the newest installment in the long-running first-person shooter series is NBA 2K20, which continues to sell gangbusters despite being riddled with issues. Meanwhile, rounding out the top five is Madden NFL 20, Borderlands 3, and Mortal Kombat 11 in that order. Below, you can view the rest of the top 10:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare NBA 2K20 Madden NFL 20 Borderlands 3 Mortal Kombat 11 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Kingdom Hearts III Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Mario Kart 8

As you can see, there’s not really any surprises here. I mean, at the start of the year, Anthem and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint seemed like they would easily chart, but both released and were very underwhelming. However, the former, Anthem, did almost chart on the top ten, despite tons of backlash. Meanwhile, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order charting at number six, despite only being on the market for about a month in 2019, shows EA that single-player, narrative-driven Star Wars games are commercially viable. In other words, hopefully we see more single-player Star Wars games going forward.

Interestingly, the two non-2019 games to chart are both from Nintendo. The higher one, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, did release in the last month in 2018, so it’s not very surprising to see it here. However, to see Mario Kart 8 still flying off shelves is a bit crazy, and a testament to how popular the series is.

