New PS4 Trailer Hypes All of Its Exclusives

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment released a brand-new trailer, but it’s not for one single game. Rather, it’s to highlight some, not all, of its exclusives, particularly the more marquee ones. More specifically, the new trailer, dubbed “Only on PlayStation,” features a hype sizzle showing off the already released PS4 exclusives of God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Horizon: Zero Dawn, as well as the upcoming Days Gone, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us Part II.

Interestingly, some pretty notable PlayStation 4 exclusives that have already released didn’t make the cut, such as: Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and Until Dawn. But the most interesting absence is perhaps Death Stranding, which you’d think Sony would hype up any chance it got given the game hasn’t released yet. In fact, some fans have taken it to mean that Death Stranding won’t release on PS4 at all, but be a PS5 game. I think that’s a pretty big leap to take just because it’s missing from a marketing trailer though. Meanwhile, others have taken the absence to mean the game will release on PC as well, but again, I think this is a bit of a leap at this point.

Whatever the case, the new trailer does demonstrate one thing: Sony Interactive Entertainment killed it this generation with its exclusive line-up. Some of the best games released this generation are exclusive to the PS4, with more promising titles still to come.

That was actually pretty cool to watch, thanks Sony. — P4YN (@P4YNinUK) March 29, 2019

Where’s Nathan Drake :/ — Mohammed Hamdi (@m7med_90_) March 29, 2019

Playstation reminding there is still more to come from this generation. Thank you PlayStation for the catalog of amazing titles this gen. — ADDMoore (@ADDMoore93) March 29, 2019

Agreed. Playstation is still the best place to play thought provoking, genre defining games populated by some of the most iconic characters in gaming history. They just make it so hard to wait for the next release! — Alexander (@Alexand89er) March 29, 2019

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What’s been your favorite PS4 exclusive so far, and what remaining PS4 exclusive are you looking forward to the most?

