PS4’s ‘Until Dawn’ Is Only $5 Right Now

One of PlayStation 4’s best exclusives and one of the best horror games this generation, Until Dawn from Supermassive Games, is currently only $5 on the PlayStation Store if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber (it’s $6 if you aren’t).

If you haven’t — somehow — played this early PS4 exclusive, then there is literally no excuse now. Heck, at $5, you should buy the game multiple times if you have different accounts, because, $5 for Until Dawn is an utter steal.

The game is normally $20 — which is less of a steal, but still quite the nab — and it’s currently unclear when its sale price will end. In other words, if you want it, you should act fast.

For those that don’t know anything about Until Dawn: it’s a horror adventure game that released back on August 25, 2015. Despite a measly marketing push from Sony, the game released to sales that exceeded expectations, and in the process garnered a decent critical score on Metacritic.

It took awhile for the game to catch on, but now it possesses a considerable and hardcore fanbase that you can find every once in awhile raving about the game.

So, what’s it about? Well, it’s a horror adventure game where your decisions have far-reaching implications for the character and the game’s ending. As for the story, think 90’s corny teen horror done perfectly.

Here’s an official overview from Sony itself:

“Eight friends are trapped together on a remote mountain retreat, and they aren’t alone. Gripped by dread, with tensions running high, they must fight through their fear if they all hope to make it through the night in one piece.

“Play as each of the eight characters and experience fear like you never have before. Every decision you make in your terrifying search for answers could mean the difference between life and death, but for whom? Your actions alone will decide who survives Until Dawn.”

Choice & Consequence – Make the impossible choices, where every decision in your terrifying search for answers could mean the difference between life and death, but for who?

Butterfly Effect – Carve your path to survival with branching story lines that promise no two experiences will be the same. The choices you make may ripple unseen into moments of grave peril, or they may very well save a life.

With Halloween right around the corner, if you haven’t already, treat yourself, and go buy it, unless of course you hate good horror games. Then stay far away.