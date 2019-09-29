Top 10 Best-Selling PS4 and Xbox One Exclusives Revealed

The top ten best-selling games on both PS4 and Xbox One have been revealed alongside the top 10 best-selling exclusives on each platform. The wider top 10 best-selling games on each console isn’t that interesting, mostly because it’s extremely predictable: Call of Duty and Rockstar Games continue to dominate video game sales. However, the best-selling exclusives on each are a bit more interesting. What’s also interesting is that not a single Xbox One exclusive has managed to crack the top ten best-selling games, which perhaps shows the decline of Halo and Gears of War over the years. Meanwhile, two PlayStation 4 exclusive titles managed to crack the top 10 and throw around with the big boys.

Anyway, below you can check out the top 10 best-selling games on each platform, as well as the top 10 best-selling exclusives on each console. It’s important to note this is for the United States region specifically. In other words, these are not indicative of global sales numbers. That said, I’m sure the global equivalents don’t look much different.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Top 10 Best-Selling PS4 Exclusives:

Marvel’s Spider-Man God of War Horizon: Zero Dawn Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Bloodborne Days Gone inFAMOUS Second Son MLB 17: The Show MLB 19: The Show MLB 18: The Show

Top 10 Best-Selling PS4 Games:

Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: WWII Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Call of Duty: Black Ops III Marvel’s Spider-Man Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare God of War NBA 2K18 Battlefield 1

Top 10 Best-Selling Xbox One Exclusives:

Halo 5: Guardians Halo: The Master Chief Collection Foriza Horizon 3 Gears of War 4 Forizo Horizon 4 Forza Motosport 5 Sea of Thieves Forza Motorsport 6 Forza Motorsport 7 State of Decay 2

Top 10 Best-Selling Xbox One Games:

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: WWII Call of Duty: Black Ops III Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Battlefield 1 Star Wars Battlefront Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Destiny 2

As you can see, there’s nothing very surprising here. The only real outlier is NBA 2K18, which charted on the wider PS4 charts. Must have been an exciting year for basketball. Anyway, feel free to leave a comment with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

Source: NPD Group