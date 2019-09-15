Critically-Acclaimed PS4 and Xbox One Game Is Now Free To Try

Today, a free demo for one of 2019’s best PS4 and Xbox One games released. More specifically, publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Asobo Studio announced that the latter’s critically-acclaimed game, A Plague Tale: Innocence, is now free to try on PS4, Xbox One, and PC via the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and Steam. Included in this free demo is the game’s entire first chapter. That said, if you enjoy the game and want to continue playing after the first chapter, you will need to cop it outright. The narrative-driven, stealth-adventure game with horror elements runs at $50, but you can often find it on sale.

It’s unclear if this free trial is permanent, so, if you’re interested in trying out the 2019 game, make sure to get on things and download it as soon as possible. For those that don’t know: A Plague Tale: Innocence released back in May via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Depending on the platform, it ranges from an 81 to 83 on Metacritic. On top of this, it seems to have developed a cult-following, with many claiming it’s a sleeper hit for Game of the Year, and front-runner for best story. Personally, it’s one of my favorite games of 2019 so far.

The Free Trial is available on Steam and on the Playstation 4 and Xbox One digital stores! Play the full first chapter of A Plague Tale: Innocence and delve into a gloomy 1348 France, full of rats, merciless soldiers, and disease. Get it now: https://t.co/DSixV8DgXp pic.twitter.com/A3bStSClaS — A Plague Tale (@APlagueTale) September 13, 2019

“Follow the grim tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, in a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, Amicia and Hugo will come to know and trust each other. As they struggle to survive against overwhelming odds, they will fight to find purpose in this brutal, unforgiving world.”

Again, the game is free to try, so there’s no reason to not to download it. If it doesn’t tickle your toes, all you lost was a little bit of time.

“A Plague Tale: Innocence probably isn’t a game that’s on everyone’s radar, but that doesn’t mean it’s one you should skip,” reads a snippet of our review of the game. “If you’re a fan of the stealth genre, it’s an easy purchase. Even if you’re not a diehard advocate for hiding behind boxes and deceiving enemies, the story is worth experiencing so long as you’ve got remote tolerance for stealth mechanics. It’s estimated it’ll take around 12-15 hours – playthrough was on the low end of that, if not totally under it – and even though it’s a streamlined narrative, it feels like it’s worth revisiting a second or third time to pick up on everything missed before.”