One of 2019’s Biggest PS4 and Xbox One Games Is Free for a Limited Time

One of 2019’s biggest PS4, Xbox One, and PC games is free-to-play for a limited time on every platform. More specifically, Ubisoft has announced — in collaboration with Sony and Microsoft — that Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is free-to-play for a limited time on PS4 and Xbox One. Meanwhile, the game is also free-to-play on PC via the uPlay store and via the Epic Games Store. The game is notably not on Steam, so if you want to check out the looter-shooter on PC, it will either need to be via the Epic Games Store or via Ubisoft’s own PC launcher. At the moment of publishing, the game is already available to download for free on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and it will remain free-to-play until October 20. Further, for a limited time as well, you can save up to 70 percent on the game if you decide to cop it in full.

Of course, after October 20 the game will no longer be available to play in your library if you downloaded it for free. In other words, this isn’t a free download, it’s simply a free trial. However, Ubisoft has made the entire game free, so if you really want to, you could mainline your way through the title by the time October 20 rolls around. As always, all progress made during the free trial will carry over into the full game if you decide to buy it.

Agents, time to squad up! The Division 2’s Free Weekend begins now! Play for free from October 17-20. — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) October 17, 2019

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the best-selling looter-shooter, click here.

“Overall, The Division 2 feels like a complete game, which is seemingly becoming more and more uncommon these days,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “And while there is more to come, what has been presented at launch is more than enough for fans to sink their teeth into. With a hefty main campaign and a plethora of endgame content, The Division 2 not only improves upon its predecessor in nearly every way, but it also provides an experience that is well worth the price of admission.