Top 10 Best-Selling Games of the Year So Far Revealed

The NPD has revealed the 10 best-selling games of 2020 so far, and as of right now, there’s only one 2020 game in the top 10, and that’s Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which happens to be number one. As you will know, 2020 has been light so far. Only this week did things start to pick up with the release of Nioh 2 and Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Meanwhile, next week DOOM Eternal is poised to arrive. As a result, the top ten best-selling games so far this year are a mix of 2019 titles and some of the generation’s best-selling games.

Behind Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which was the best-selling game of 2019. Meanwhile, rounding out the top five is NBA 2K20, Grand Theft Auto V, and Madden 20, in that order. Below, you can check out the rest of the top ten, courtesy of NPD.

NOTE: It’s important to point out that this is only for the United States games market. The global top ten is likely a bit different. Unfortunately, this information is not available.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Call of Duty: Modern Warfare NBA 2K20 Grand Theft Auto V Madden 20 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Mario Kart 8 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Ring Fit Adventure Minecraft

Again, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is the only 2020 game currently on the list, but it will be lucky to still be in the top 10 come December. That said, below you can read more about 2020’s best-selling game so far:

“Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is one of the best, most thorough ways to experience the story of Dragon Ball Z,” reads the opening of our official review of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. “It encompasses and respects the source material while still being able to both abridge stories where needed and go beyond the scope of the manga and anime to tell untold stories. Its accuracy and faithfulness to doing Dragon Ball Z right are some of its most commendable qualities, but it’s difficult to consistently enjoy them when the storytelling and gameplay seem to frequently be at odds with one another.”