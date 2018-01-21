New Trailer for STAY Lets the Player Decide Whether Someone Lives or Dies

What would you do if someone’s life was in your hands? That’s what the trailer for STAY seems to ask as it introduces players to Quinn, a desperate man in a desperate situation. Awakening in an unknown room, Quinn has only one lifeline to guide him through an escape — the player themselves. Adding to that stress, the game runs in real time, meaning that if you leave Quinn alone for too long or long off, some pretty dire stuff can go down. Check out the trailer below:

Part choose-your-own adventure, part stress management sim, STAY is a story that can go down all too many paths if the player makes the wrong choice. The game plays through up to 24 chapters, and contains seven different endings — some great, some less than great, and some completely devastating. The game, like many of its kind, seems like one that players can go back through to make different choices after one round, so there’s plenty to do after your first play-through.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Developed by Spanish studio Appnormals Team, STAY is being released on multiple platforms and features even more eerie surprises depending on the turn that the player decides to take. Here are some of the game’s features, via it’s official press release:

The clock never stops

STAY plays out in real-time, meaning that every minute spent away from the game is a minute Quinn is left alone. Drop out of conversations or leave Quinn to fend for himself for too long and there may be consequences.

Raise your empathy

Quinn is on edge, and so every response matters. Prove yourself a compassionate ally and he’ll learn to trust you and share his findings and deepest thoughts. Fail, and his emotions may work against you.

Interactive storytelling

Featuring 24 chapters, seven different endings, dozens of potential deaths and entire webs of conversation, STAY is designed to be replayed multiple times. Explore different rooms and unearth hidden secrets in subsequent playthroughs to piece together the full story.

Uncover the truth

Webcams enable you to spy on Quinn, letting you see both his reactions to your comments and his actions while Away From Keyboard. Pick up on his lies and use that knowledge to your advantage.

Solve mind-bending puzzles

Help Quinn get the better of the conundrums he encounters inside his prison by taking direct control of his actions during puzzle sections.

STAY is releasing in Spring of 2018 on PlayStaion 4, Xbox One, and PC.