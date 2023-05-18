New PS5 Access Controller Features Revealed by Sony

Earlier this year, PlayStation gave players their first look at "Project Leonardo," an accessibility-focused controller for the PlayStation 5. Now, the team has officially announced that the controller with be called the Access controller and also revealed new info about how it will work, including its UI. This is important info for any player who needs a device like this as it gives them a better idea about whether the controller will suit their needs or not. The highly-customizable controller has a ton of different options, which should make it something that really helps the community on PS5.

As mentioned above, the Access controller will come with several different options out of the box that players can freely swap between. This includes things like different types of analog stick caps, button caps in various shapes and sizes, and swappable button tags that let you mark which inputs are set to which button. You can also alter how far away from the controller the analog stick will sit and even easily mount the whole thing to a tripod as needed. Plus, the controller comes with four AUX ports, giving you the option to add specialty tools if you have them.

To mark Global Accessibility Awareness Day, here’s your first look at new images of the Access controller for PS5, formerly Project Leonardo: https://t.co/4jJopxeHSh pic.twitter.com/bZWQlZIlDl — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 18, 2023

If you look at the UI, it seems pretty intuitive. You'll have free control to map inputs to whichever button works best for you and can even store different profiles to make it easier to switch from one to another when changing games. Plus, you can pair a second Access controller or even a DualSense to give you added customization. Sony mentions using them to play collaboratively, which could open up some great possibilities. Of course, you'll also be able to adjust deadzones and sensitivity just as you would on a DualSense controller. Finally, the team has added a toggle button, which functions like the capslock key on a keyboard. Simply press the button and you'll have access to a second layer of inputs using the same buttons.

There's no word yet on when the Access controller will come out or how much it will cost. PlayStation just says that it will have more to share "in the months ahead." That said, it does appear to be pretty far long, so we wouldn't be surprised if we saw it starts hitting store shelves this fall.