PS5 Backwards Compatibility Features Surface With New PlayStation Patent

We’ve seen a few patent hints in the past that seemed to indicate some of the features the next generation will have, and more than a few developers have also shared their thoughts that PlayStation 5 backwards compatibility will be a focus. Now a new patent has come to life that seems to support these claims, including a backwards library that will include the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation X libriaries.

Though Sony did confirm that the PlayStation 5 was currently in the works, we haven’t heard anything more concrete about the next generation since then. We’ve had leaks, rumors, and patent reveals, but nothing firmly from Sony themselves about what’s to come.

According to the above translation, a Spanish website dug deep into a recently released Japanese patent that alleges backwards compatibility as a huge focus. The Xbox One’s nostalgic feature has been a huge hit, with hundreds and hundreds of titles dating back to the original Xbox. Though PlayStation has a system in place where players can play their favorite blasts from the past, PS4 users still have to repay for the title again — even if they have the original disc in had. With Xbox One, pop in the disc and it reads as a digital download — no need to rebuy.

The link to the patent itself, in Japanese, can be found here but the gist is that there is a design plan to remove errors in place that would halt older generational games from running on the current gen. Both Sony and Microsoft have seen their platforms undergo incredible changes recently and the upcoming generation gives both a chance at a fresh start with their renewed goals in mind.

According to the above report, “PS5 would be able to imitate the behavior of the previous consoles, so that the information that arrives at the different processors is returned in response to the “calls” of the games. The processor is able to detect the needs of each application and behave as if it were the original “brain” of each machine, cheating the software. This technology does not prevent PS5 could also have additional processors to have compatibility with machines whose architecture is difficult to replicate, as in the case of PS2.”

