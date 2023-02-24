Here's Where to Get the PS5 DualSense Edge Controller

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

PlayStation's new super premium DualSense Edge controller was once available exclusively through PlayStation Direct, but now PS5 owners with some cash to burn will have an easier time getting their hands on one. Availability has opened up several big box retailers, most notably here on Amazon where you can pick one up for the standard $199.99.

Odds are Amazon will be the first to sell out, but the DualSense Edge can also be found here at Walmart , here at Best Buy, and here at GameStop at the time of writing.

The DualSense Edge is PlayStation's answer to the Xbox Elite controller. Features include two swappable, mappable back buttons, swappable analog sticks, adjustable trigger lengths, quick-swap profiles, and more. Basically, everything can be swapped and remapped on this thing to customize your gaming experience to the fullest. Here's what's in the box:

DualSense Edge wireless controller

USB braided cable

2 Standard caps

2 High dome caps

2 Low dome caps

2 Half dome back buttons

2 Lever back buttons

Connector housing

Carrying case

In our review, we called the DualSense Edge PlayStation's "highest quality controller ever", and worth picking up even with the high price tag:

"Taken as a whole, I really love the DualSense Edge and have found myself enjoying playing PS5 games considerably more over the past couple of weeks. Although I wish it featured a better battery life and the price is quite steep, this is a product that Sony has clearly poured a lot of care into and the result is a controller of one of the highest qualities that I've ever seen. If you're a PlayStation fan who is considering throwing down the $200 needed to snag the DualSense Edge, I have a hard time believing that you'll regret the investment."