Returnal Studio Housemarque Teases New PS5 Game

Housemarque, the studio behind the 2021 PlayStation 5-exclusive Returnal has teased more of what its next project for the platform will look like. Within the past year, Housemarque was outright acquired by Sony, which led to the studio joining PlayStation's roster of first-party developers. And while it remains to be seen what Housemarque's next project will actually be, those at the company have now given us a bit of insight into what it could entail.

In a conversation with VGC, Housemarque's senior narrative designer Eevi Korhonen opened up more about what the studio intends to do next on PS5. While those at the company have already confirmed that it will be working on a new IP next, Korhonen explained that much of this project could be based on content from Returnal that was never used.

"Returnal was so ambitious. We dreamt super big, but we still had to leave so much on the cutting room floor. All of these ideas and narrative systems," Korhonen said. "I'm super excited to pick up those pieces and see how those fit our new IP story. [...] We didn't quite have the handle on how big [Returnal] was going to be, building for a new platform on a new engine with a new team, all of those things require some learning. Now we have that team that has gone through the fire and learned how to build a game like Returnal. So now we get to start off stronger."

At this point in time, details surrounding Housemarque's next PS5 game are incredibly sparse. We still don't have an official project name or even a genre to off of for now. Still, to hear that some of what was done with Returnal could be used on this new game suggests that the upcoming PS5 title could once again be of the third-person genre. Again, only time will tell if this is accurate, but we should learn more as we move forward.

