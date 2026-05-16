Free PS5 Exclusive Game Now Available on PlayStation Store

A new and free PS5 console exclusive game is now available on the PlayStation Store, and according to user reviews from PlayStation 5 owners, it’s decent. The game in question is a horror game that was released on PC back in 2025, and PC only. Now, it has come to PS5, and this is the only console it has come to, hence the console-exclusive title. This could change in the future, but for now, the horror game is a PS5 console exclusive, and a stealth release at that. And unlike some free game offers on the PlayStation Store, no subscription to PS Plus is needed.

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Following its release last year on PC, developer The Courget has brought its psychological horror game, Schizophrenia, to the PlayStation Store. On Steam, it is free, and on the PlayStation Store, it is free. And there is no catch, other than that the game is short, only offering up less than an hour of content. So, the game is very short, but apparently not too bad. As you can see in the trailer below, the PS5 game is a budget release, presumably made by one single developer, but for a free budget horror game, it apparently has something to offer because it has a solid 3.66 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store.

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PS5 Psychological Horror Game

For whatever reason, there is no description of this new free PS5 game on the PlayStation Store. To this end, for those interested in knowing more about the free game, it is a linear psychological horror first-person experience. As the name implies, in it you play someone, a man, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, which leaves you in a weird, dark, and distorted world with mysteries and an ARG. Of course, there are some very heavy and adult themes to the game, which makes it not suitable for children.

As noted, it has a solid user review score on the PlayStation Store, which some will think is inflated by it being free, but this is not typically how it works. We know this because when a game goes free on PlayStation Plus, its PS Store rating often goes down, and this is simply because the fewer barriers there are to entry, the more variables are introduced to the review process, which doesn’t typically play out well for the game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the PlayStation conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.