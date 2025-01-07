One of the PS5’s Most Expensive Games Is Getting Re-Released Soon

One of the most expensive PS5 games is getting a new release that should greatly bring down its resale value. For the most part, the PS5 catalog doesn’t have too many games that are all that pricey. Outside of various Collector’s Editions and other limited releases, most PS5 games that have been released at retail stores in the past tend to sell for, at most, around the same price that they originally retailed for. In the case of one PS5 game from Square Enix, though, scarcity led to its price skyrocketing over the past few years, which has now resulted in the publisher coming out with a second run of the title.

As of this month, Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade is coming back to retailers and can be pre-ordered right now. Previously released in 2021 on PS5, Intergrade was the upgraded version of Final Fantasy VII Remake that came bundled with its Intermission DLC. When it originally launched, though, Square Enix didn’t release many copies of the game physically on PS5 as it had also offered free upgrades to PlayStation’s next-gen console for those who already owned a physical copy on PS4. This combined with the relative newness of the PS5 meant that Intergrade didn’t get a widespread release in the same way that FFVII Remake on PS4 had the year prior.

With so few copies of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade in circulation, this led to the game’s price spiking hard over the past few years. Based on data from Price Charting, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade reached average resale values of $150 in 2024, which is over double what it sold for at retail. This resale value has since fallen a bit and now sits around $100. With it getting re-released at retailers this month, that price should only plummet further.

It was always a bit strange that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade sold for so much in the first place. Then again, Final Fantasy has one of the most hardcore fanbases in all of gaming, which likely led to many wanting to own a physical edition of Intergrade for their collection. As such, it’s good to see that Square Enix has seen the requests to bring back Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and will now be meeting those wishes soon.