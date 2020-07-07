3 New PS5 Games Revealed
Three new PS5 games have been revealed. The new PlayStation 5 titles don't come way of Sony, but Nacon, who revealed the trio of next-gen games today. One of these games is the newest title from Spiders, the developer behind the critically-acclaimed Greedfall, which released last year. Meanwhile, the other two games are new entries in established IP. Further, of the three games, two of them are poised to release next year. In fact, one is coming in February.
More specifically, today with its partners, Nacon revealed the following three games for PS5: Steelrising, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, and Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood.
Below, you can check out all three games. This includes trailers for each game, as well as descriptions of each, release information, and a heads up on the studios behind them all. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of the trio of next-gen games or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.
Steelrising
Pitch: "In Steelrising, you play as Aegis, a robot in female form, a masterpiece that serves as a bodyguard to Queen Marie-Antoinette, to put an end to the massacres carried out by the robot army of King Louis XVI, who seems to have gone mad while trying to suppress the nascent revolution by unleashing an army of out-of-control robots."
Developer and Publisher: Spiders Studio and Nacon
Release Date: TBA
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
Pitch: "What if vampires were real? What if bloodthirsty predators lived hidden among us, engaged in a never-ending game of desire, conspiracy and betrayal? What if you became one of them? In Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, you play as these alluring monsters in a world where the lines between the real and supernatural are always blurred.
Developer and Publisher: Big Bad Wolf Studio and Nacon
Release Date: Sometime in 2021
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
Pitch: "You are Cahal, a powerful Garou who chose to go into exile after losing control of his destructive rage. You can transform into a wolf and a Crinos, a huge ferocious beast. You must master the three forms and powers of human, wolf, and Crinos to punish those who defile Gaia, Mother Earth. But your worst enemy is yourself: if you don't contain your rage, it can destroy you once again…"
Developer and Publisher: Cyanide Studio and Nacon
Release Date: February 4, 2021
