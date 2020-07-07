3 New PS5 Games Revealed

Three new PS5 games have been revealed. The new PlayStation 5 titles don't come way of Sony, but Nacon, who revealed the trio of next-gen games today. One of these games is the newest title from Spiders, the developer behind the critically-acclaimed Greedfall, which released last year. Meanwhile, the other two games are new entries in established IP. Further, of the three games, two of them are poised to release next year. In fact, one is coming in February.

More specifically, today with its partners, Nacon revealed the following three games for PS5: Steelrising, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, and Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood.

Below, you can check out all three games. This includes trailers for each game, as well as descriptions of each, release information, and a heads up on the studios behind them all. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of the trio of next-gen games or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.