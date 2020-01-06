New PlayStation 5 Devkit Photos Surface Online

A new set of photos claiming to be of the PlayStation 5 devkit and controller have surfaced online, and while we can’t speak to the veracity of these images, they certainly appear to be in line with previous leaks and photos. PlayStation has yet to officially reveal images of the console or devkit, so it’s all a bit of a guessing game at this point. Even so, if they aren’t legit, they’re clever fakes.

The new photos comes courtesy of a Reddit post that appears to have originated as a post on Facebook in a group or some similar page. Someone named “Patrick” that claims to be a cleaner at “U……..” (Ubisoft?) posted the photos, which seem to show them gently cleaning the devkit and controller. “Patrick” also asked people to not share the photos, but it looks like that’s out the window at this point.

The only really notable bit here is just how bulky the new controller looks. While the PlayStation 4’s controller isn’t exactly slim, this new controller appears closer to the form factor of Microsoft’s Xbox One controllers than before. Without handling it ourselves, it’s hard to say how much it weighs, but it certainly looks like it’d have some heft to it.

You can check out the photos via Reddit below:

The PlayStation 5 is currently scheduled to release Holidays 2020. A more specific release date, as opposed to a launch window, will most likely be announced early next year or at E3 2020 at the latest. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming PlayStation 5 right here.