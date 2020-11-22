PlayStation 5: Loud Fan Fixed by One Weird Adjustment

✖

The reality is that some PlayStation 5 buyers have noticed that their new next-gen console is suspiciously loud. While we didn't experience anything of the sort with our own review unit, it is undeniable that some PS5s appear to be louder than others, but there is a possibility that one weird adjustment could be all you need to solve your problem if you are one of the affected owners.

Frank Keienburg, game lead for Supercell's Brawl Stars video game, noticed that their PS5 was particularly loud with a constant whirring whenever it started up. This would happen consistently, and seemed to be something up with the fan itself as they unplugged it and managed to reproduce the sound with air. And then they opened it up -- which likely voids the PS5's warranty, so be wary -- only to discover that a small bit of label had come loose and lodged in such a way that it was causing the noise.

You can check out Keienburg's journey from messed-up fan to fixed PS5 below:

@PlayStation Fan noise sounds broken upon first start-up and stays like this. Disc version. Can be heard in the whole apartment. Fan bricked? Should I return to retailer and how long will I have to wait for a replacement? Other solutions?#ps5 #fan #noise pic.twitter.com/ynVZSGWq38 — Frank™ (FS7N) | WFH 🏡 (@Frank_Supercell) November 20, 2020

Update to my Update Wayne pointed out that the sticker looks like this (from another teardown video) and I tend to agree. How did it end up in the wrong position? No clue. Could be human error or a freak accident.https://t.co/S6VmN3XHZm — Frank™ (FS7N) | WFH 🏡 (@Frank_Supercell) November 21, 2020

In general, the PlayStation 5 is now available globally thanks to the full launch last week on November 19th. The version containing a disc drive costs $499 while the all-digital console instead costs $399. Retailers appear to be relatively constantly restocking, though stock flickers in and out depending on when you're looking. As with Best Buy in the middle of the night, you can likely expect more of this over the coming weeks. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation here.

