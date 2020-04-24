PlayStation Will Reportedly Reveal Big PS5 Exclusive Soon

✖

According to a new report, PlayStation is getting ready to reveal a big PS5 exclusive. The report comes way a variety of industry insiders, who recently took to gaming forum Reset Era to tease that not only is the rumored Silent Hill reboot real -- despite Konami suggesting otherwise -- but that it will be revealed soon. How Soon? Next month soon. Of course, this suggests that the PS5 console and its big launch window games will also be revealed next month.

The report comes way of Reset Era user KatharsisT, who noted that PlayStation fans will soon have plenty of reason to be excited. When pressed about whether or not the alleged Silent Hill reboot will be revealed soon, the insider teased "MAYbe," hinting at a reveal in May.

Again, this would also mean the PS5 reveal is going to happen in May. Sony isn't just going to randomly reveal a Silent Hill reboot. It's going to reveal it alongside other PS5 games, which won't be revealed until the console is revealed. Chances are all of this will happen together.

That said, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. While many find the aforementioned insider reputable, they aren't exactly the most trusted source in the industry. Many prominent leakers and additional reports have been claiming a reboot of the horror game franchise is in development though. And at this point, there's too much smoke for there not to be fire. However, who knows when all of the smoke will disperse and we'll get an actual reveal.

It's quite possible Sony is planning on revealing the PS5 and the games for it next month, but with so much uncertainty about the future due to the coronavirus pandemic, who knows if these plans will go according to plan.

The PlayStation 5 is currently scheduled to release sometime next year. At the moment of publishing, Sony has not commented on this latest leak. You can continue to read about the PS5 via the links below:

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.