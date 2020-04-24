New PS5 Concept Reveals What the UI Could Look Like

✖

Today, PlayStation seemingly confirmed a new PS5 exclusive. But you know what it hasn't done yet? Reveal the actual PS5 console. As a result, not only do we not know what the next-gen PlayStation console looks like, but we don't really know anything salient about the PS5, including what its UI looks like. That said, one PlayStation fan has done the job for Sony, and created an incredible concept for what the UI could look like on the console.

Taking to Reddit, one PlayStation fan shared the UI concept they created for the PS5. And unlike some previous concepts shared with the Internet, this one could pass as the actual interface of the console. Not only is it clean and well-realized, but it evolves the PS4 UI in smart ways.

While the PS3 UI left much to be desired, the PS4 UI has been quite popular. Not only is it simple and easy to use, but it looks good. If there's one thing Sony can get away with not changing, it's probably the UI. Sure, it needs some tweaks and new features, but the overall design is great. However, chances are Sony will evolve it, and when it does hopefully it looks like the UI below (link to video):

Again, it's important to reiterate this is nothing but a concept. Not only has the PS5 UI not been revealed, but there's been no leaks or rumors pointing to what type of design Sony has created. Unfortunately, we won't see the UI probably until Sony reveals the console, which may be another month or two. That said, if the new PS5 controller is a barometer of what's to come, then not only will the PS5 console boast a design departure, but the UI will be completely new as well.

The PlayStation 5 is currently scheduled to release sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a release date, a price point, or what exclusive games will release alongside the console. That said, for the latest news, rumors, and leaks pertaining to the PS5, be sure to check out all of our past and recent coverage of the console by clicking right here.

