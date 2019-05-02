PS5 Has The “Special Sauce”

AMD is working closely with Sony Interactive Entertainment on the development of the PS5, and apparently the partnership has been very good for AMD. Further, AMD is happy to contribute to Sony’s secret weapon: its special sauce. Speaking to Jim Cramer, AMD CEO Lisa Su briefly touched upon the company’s partnership with Sony, which is when she teased the company’s chip, and the special sauce Sony has cooking up.

“We are so honored and proud to be part of Sony’s next-generation PlayStation,” said Su. “This has been a really long-term partnership with them. We love gaming. We think gaming is a really good secular growth market. What we have done with Sony is really architect something for their application, for their special sauce. It’s a great honor for us. We’re really excited about what the next generation PlayStation will do. And happy to be a part of it.”

Of course, given that Su and her company are working intimately with Sony on the PlayStation 5 means the CEO won’t have anything but nice things to say about the console, but nonetheless, it’s promising to hear the CEO of AMD outwardly excited about the PS5 and its capabilities.

As you may know, while we know some general things about the PS5’s innards — such as the ability to hit 8K visuals in some capacity and the fact that it has a SSD — we still don’t have the finer details on the console’s specs. But, from the sounds of it, the PS5 will be very powerful, which lines-up with reports about the system.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of when the PS5 will release, but most reports, rumors, and leaks have the next-gen console pegged for a 2020 launch. Further, there’s currently no word of how much it will cost.

For more news, media, and information on the PlayStation 5, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the system by clicking right here.

