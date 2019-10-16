Huge PS5 Backwards Compatibility Feature Seemingly Teased

Earlier this year, Sony claimed the PlayStation 5 will be backwards compatible with the PS4. How deep and robust this backwards compatibility is, remains to be seen, and, for now, Sony isn’t talking about the feature. That said, there’s a few new teases from journalists and industry insiders that seem to suggest the PS5 is going all in on backwards compatibility with native support of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PS4 discs. In other words, it seems the PS5 may — emphasis on may — be able to play discs from previous PlayStation consoles. Again, whether this would be a universal thing or case-by-case isn’t specified, but you’d assume it would be the latter.

According to PSErebus — a PlayStation insider who has leaked PlayStation-related information in the past, such as The Last of Us Part 2 release date — PlayStation gamers will want to keep a hold of their PS1, PS2, PS3, and PS4 discs ahead of the PS5. The Twitter user doesn’t outright say the PlayStation 5 will play the discs natively, but that’s what the insider appears to be suggesting.

In addition to this tease, Vice journalist Patrick Klepek recently suggested something complimentary during a new episode of Waypoint Radio. During the podcast, Klepek claimed the PS5 will focus just as much on the past of PlayStation as its future, suggesting a major focus on backwards compatibility.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt like any rumor or report. From the few rumblings I’ve heard about PS5 backwards compatibility, I believe it will be fairly robust, but will mostly be in line with what Xbox has done this generation rather than universal backwards compatibility.

