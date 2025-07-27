New PS5 Exclusive Game Is Officially a Best-Selling Hit

There is a new best-selling PS5 game, and it is exclusive to the Sony console. Further, and perhaps usuprisngly, it is also not just one of the best PS5 games of 2025, but one of the best video games of 2025 across any and all platforms. More specifically, the best-selling PS5 game of June 2025 was recently revealed, and the PS5 game in question has beat out Elden Ring Nightreign, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Forza Horizon 5, MLB The Show 25, GTA 5, Minecraft, EA Sports FC 25, WWE 2K25, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows for the top spot.

For those that have not connected the dots, the best-selling PS5 game of June 2025, at least in the United States, was June’s big PS5 exclusive, Death Stranding 2. Death Stranding 2 is the critically-acclaimed sequel to 2019’s Death Stranding, both brought to you from the mind of Hideo Kojima, legendary game creator, director, and visionary primarily known for the Metal Gear Solid series.

While the first game was far from the most popular PS4 exclusive, it is still no surprise to see its sequel top the PS5 sales charts for June, which was a slow month for releases. And when you consider it is one of the highest-rated games of 2025, sitting at an 89 on Metacritic, it makes even more sense. This is notably seven points higher rated than the criminally and grossly underrated Death Stranding, which is among the best games of the PS4 generation.

It remains unclear how many copies Death Stranding 2 has sold on PS5 and PS5 Pro. It is clearly selling well, but not exploding, because if it was lighting the world on fire, PlayStation would share its sale figures to brag.

While Death Stranding 2 is currently a PS5 and PS5 Pro exclusive, it will presumably come to other platforms in the future, just like the first game did. Until then, PlayStation can add it with MLB The Show 25 and claim to have two of some of the best-selling games of 2025 exclusive to their console.

H/T, Mat Piscatella.