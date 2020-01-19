The PlayStation 5 Is Reportedly “Very Powerful”

Last year, there was an inrush of rumors and reports claiming the PlayStation 5 is more powerful than the Xbox Series X. For now, none of this next-gen bavardage has been confirmed in any capacity, however, there is another new report that makes note of the PS5’s power, or more specifically, the power of the PS5 dev kit. According to former IGN journalist and current PlayStation expert Colin Moriarty, the PS5 dev kit is “very powerful,” or so he’s heard from developers. And if the PS5 dev kit is very powerful, well that means the consumer version is also very powerful.

The claim came during a recent episode of Sacred Symbols: A PlayStation Podcast, which Moriarty is the host of. While speaking to his co-host Chris Ray Gun, Moriarty noted that he’s heard the developer kit of the next-gen PlayStation console is quite powerful. How powerful exactly, isn’t divulged, but it seemingly lines up with the aforementioned reports.

As you may know, Moriarty intimately covered PlayStation for many years, and as a result accumulated many connections in the industry, and especially across Sony and its first-party studios. In other words, there’s no reason to doubt that he’s been hearing — from reliable sources — that the PS5 is packing big. However, who knows if it’s got more heat than the Xbox Series X.

Unlike the PS5, the Xbox Series X dev kit hasn’t leaked, which is a bit odd, and may suggest that fewer developers have obtained a dev kit for the next-gen Xbox. Further, there’s been little to no scuttlebutt suggesting the Xbox Series X will be more powerful than the PS5. In other words, the fact that all the chatter from the developer community points to the PS5 being the superior of the two consoles in terms of power is seemingly pretty telling. In fact, it may suggest the difference is pretty clear cut, though that’s hard to imagine given that both consoles will likely have very similar innards.

Anyway, if there’s one thing that’s increasingly certain, it’s that the PS5 is going to be quite the powerful console, which in turn suggests it may come with a premium price tag.

PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime during holiday 2020. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the PS5, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the console by clicking right here.