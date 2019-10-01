PS5 Devkit Name and New Details Reportedly Revealed

According to a new report, the PlayStation 5 devkit is named the Prospero. Further, the leaked images from earlier this year — which can be seen here — are apparently real. The report comes from Gizmodo, who notes that they saw images of the same devkit before it leaked into the wild. In other words, there’s now two reliable sources claiming that the previously leaked console is indeed the devkit, which will surprise many who were convinced the images was fake. In addition to confirming the validity of the devkit, Gizmodo also notes that the PS5 will be using older camera tech compared to the Xbox Scarlett, which is apparently going all-in on the camera technology, signaling that the Kinect isn’t quite dead yet for Xbox.

Continuing with the comparison of the two next-gen consoles, the report also mentions both are tackling Ray Tracing differently, utilizing different techniques. So, expect the final offering on this front to be different between the two. As you may know, Ray Tracing is one of the big pillars of next-gen console gaming, so it will be interesting to see how both implement the tech now that we — allegedly — know the hardware makers are using different techniques.

Lastly, Gizmodo’s source notes this will be the largest computer jump of any generation, which is perhaps the most surprising detail we’ve heard about next-gen consoles yet. The compute jump of PS2 to PS3 was massive, making it hard to believe the jump from PS4 to PS5 will be bigger, but apparently it will be.

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt. It’s unofficial information. That said, while most next-gen leaks come from anonymous posters on Reddit and 4chan, this is coming from Gizmodo, giving far more weight to the claims.

