August’s Big PS5 Exclusive Game Reportedly Getting Last Minute Delay

The next big PS5 exclusive, scheduled to release next month, is supposedly getting a last-second delay. It is not very common for PlayStation to delay a game right before release. In eras of crunch, last second delays were more common, but as crunch has made way so have last second delays. That said, a new report claims that is exactly what is coming. The next PS5 exclusive from Sony is scheduled to release on August 29, but this may be changing soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new report comes the way of industry insider and YouTuber Detective Seeds, a source with a variety of scoops, but especially known for his PlayStation reporting. To this end, the insider is reporting that he believes the game in question, Lost Soul Aside, is going to be delayed after ChinaJoy in the first week of August, citing a lack of movement behind-the-scenes. The insider points out the same was true of the game back in April and May before it was delayed to August.

“I think we see Lost Soul Aside get delayed again after ChinaJoy (first week of August),” writes Detective Seeds. “I hope I am wrong here, but there is a very specific reason why I think this. With PS handling this game there are things that have normally happened internally by now that are still not happening. Same deal back in April/ May.”

For those that don’t know, Lost Soul Aside was first announced all the way back in 2017 as part of the PlayStation China Hero Project. It is in development at Chinese studio Ultizero Games and is being published by Sony. And it was recently scheduled to release on May 30, before being delayed at the last second on April 29. So there is precedent for a last second audible with Lost Soul Aside. And this game has certainly had its fair share of issues. Heck, it was aiming to release in 2020 at one point. Fair to say, a second last-minute delay is certainly not unreasonable. That said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt.

The source in question, Detective Seeds, has been on the money in the past, but he has been off the mark on occasion as well. This is the case with most that wheel and deal in rumors and speculation, and Detective Seeds is no exception.

At the moment of publishing, neither Ultizero Games nor Sony has commented on this report. And we do not expect this to change given the latter’s strict “no comment” policy when it comes to rumors and speculation. If something does change though, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, Lost Soul Aside is scheduled to release on PS5, and PC, on August 29.