New PS5 Console Exclusive Horror Game Stealth Released

A new PS5 console exclusive game has been stealth released on the PlayStation Store, and it is only $12.49. The new PS5 release, a co-op horror game, doesn’t come the way of PlayStation itself, nor has PlayStation marketed the game at all. In other words, this doens’t appear to be some type of third-party exclusivity deal. Whatever the case, whatever the reason the game is a PS5 console exclusive, the relevant part is that it is. The only other platform it is available on is PC, where it has been available since February 5 via Steam. This could change in the future, but right now there is no word of the game coming to any other console platforms. Unfortunately, for PS4 users, this also includes the PS4.

The new PS5 game in question is called Underward, which comes the way of independent developer Intense. And so far, PS5 users appear to be enjoying the horror game as it has a 4.16 out of 5 stars rating on the PlayStation Store, which is better than its 70% approval rating on Steam. To achieve this PlayStation Store rating, the new PS5 game has 79% 5/5 stars, 15% 4/4 stars, and then 6% 1/5 stars. Interestingly, there are no three or two star reviews.

Those interested in checking out the new horror game on PS5 should note online is required, as is a PlayStation Plus membership. Meanwhile, if there are any PS5 Pro enhancements, the game’s PlayStation Store listing does not mention them.

“Underward is a one-to-four-player cooperative horror exploration game,” reads an official pitch of the game on the PlayStation Store, for those curious in knowing more. “Investigators must carry ‘TEST-SUBJECT’ monsters from a deadly underground abandoned hospital ward. Can you uncover the truth hidden deep within the depths of Underward?”

While Underward is a co-op game that supports up to four players, it is online co-op. In other words, there is no local co-op option, aka not split-screen option, hence why PS Plus is required to play.

