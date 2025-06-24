PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive Game Is Shutting Down One Year After Release

A PS4 and PS4 console exclusive game is shutting down a little over a year after its release. The game in question is available on PC and smartphones, but not any other console platform. It is not a well-known console exclusive, nor an exclusive from Sony, but it is technically a console exclusive. That said, soon even PS4 and PS5 users won’t be able to enjoy it because it is ending services on September 29. And while the PC and smartphone versions of the game have some offline functionality, the PS4 and PS5 versions don’t. So when the servers are turned off, it will become unplayable.

The PS4 and PS5 game in question is Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Battle Chronicle, an action-RPG from Team Caravan and Aiming. The game debuted back in 2023, but only via PC and smartphones. It wasn’t until 2024 it came to the PS4 and PS5 via PlayStation Store.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of our players for your continued support,” reads an announcement from the aforementioned duo. “We deeply apologize for this announcement and any inconvenience it may cause. We are truly thankful for the support we have received throughout the game’s service. We kindly ask for your understanding regarding this decision to bring the service to a close.”

When the servers go off on September 29, 2025, the game will also become unavailable to download from the PlayStation Store. Typically, games are removed from sale well before their shutdown date, but because the game is free it is apparently staying up until the shutdown date.

Those interested in knowing the full schedule of events for the game between now and the shut off date can find said schedule here. As for why the game is shutting down, a reason has never been provided, but it clearly a costs issue. Servers aren’t cheap and the game has not done very well on PlayStation, or anywhere else, hence why all versions are shutting down.

