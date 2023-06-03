Highly Rated PS5 Game Only $4.24 for Limited Time

A highly rated PS5 game is currently on sale via the PlayStation Store and as a result of this sale, only $4.24. Normally, PS5 users have to fork over $16.99 to play the game, so this represents a savings of 75 percent. That said, to take advantage of this offer you will need to act with a bit of haste as the deal is set to expire on June 8. If you're reading this after June 8, you missed the deal. If you're reading this before June 8, you can nab the award-winning Gris for less than a fiver.

Developed by the Spanish team Nomada Studio and published by the US-based Devolver Digital, Gris debuted back on December 13, 2018. Due to its December release date, it flew under the radar of many, at least initially. Positive reviews and word of mouth propelled the game past a million in sales, making it quietly one of 2018's most successful indie games.

On PS5, specifically, the game boasts two Metacritic reviews, both of which award the game a nine out of ten. Meanwhile, on Steam, the game boasts the very rare "Overwhelmingly Positive" user review rating, the highest rating a game can earn on Steam. To achieve this, the game has racked up a 96 percent approval rating across 55,064 user reviews.

"Gris is a wonderful, gorgeous puzzle-platformer with a unique art-style, a phenomenal score and a powerful yet subtle message," reads one of these reviews. "I was engaged from start to finish, unable to set it down (though I hadn't planned to play through an entire game in one sitting.) The ending is surprisingly poignant for a game with no dialogue and no text. The journey to that ending is endlessly creative and fun."

"Gris is a hopeful young girl lost in her own world, dealing with a painful experience in her life. Her journey through sorrow is manifested in her dress, which grants new abilities to better navigate her faded reality," reads an official blurb about the game. "As the story unfolds, Gris will grow emotionally and see her world in a different way, revealing new paths to explore using her new abilities."

In addition to PS5, this same offer is also available to PS4 users as the game is available on both generations of PlayStation consoles. And while the PS4 version may technically be inferior due to the hardware limitations, each version is the exact same price.