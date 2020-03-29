PS5 Patent Describes Yet Another Crazy New Feature

Another new PS5 patent has surfaced online, revealing yet another impressive feature that may be packed into the next-gen PlayStation console. The “new” patent actually dates back to 2018, but it’s only now been discovered. That said, it was filed by Sony Interactive Entertainment, and reveals that the PlayStation makers have been experimenting with a dynamic user interface that will allow PS5 gamers to boot directly into gameplay. This is presumably thanks to the console’s impressive SSD. As you will know, while the Xbox Series X has the PS5 beat in the power category, the Sony console is packing the more impressive SSD, which should make it quicker and more nimble.

As always with patents, the language is a bit confusing and full of technical jargon, however, what it reveals is that players will be able to create some type of save state for very specific things. In other words, if you want to jump to a specific chapter in an Uncharted game, you can do that. You can save this state, and boot directly into the chapter from the PS5’s home screen. Meanwhile, you could also create a save state for the multiplayer lobby of a Call of Duty game. You could save this template, and jump right to it, bypassing the home screens and all that jazz. It’s not a game changing feature, but it’s a quality-of-life feature that over time will save you a lot of time, and help you get straight into the action. And this lines up with how Sony is reportedly pitching the console to developers, which is that playing PS5 games will “be as easy as Netflix.”

That all said, it’s important to remember that, for now, this is nothing more than a patent. Sony hasn’t confirmed that the PS5 will be able to do this. And while it sounds like something the console would be capable of, it doesn’t change the fact that many patents are never fully realized beyond the prototypical stage.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime later this year. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word how much the console will cost. However, what we do have is a growing list of confirmed games.