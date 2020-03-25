Playing PS5 games will be "as easy as Netflix," or at least this is what Sony wants developers to remember when developing for the PlayStation console. As you will know, the PS5 packs an incredibly advanced SSD that will reduce load times, download times, and expand what's possible in game development. One prominent developer recently said the tech represents the biggest leap they've experienced in their entire career. Coupling this will be an operating system that will streamline the experience of playing games on the console.

According to respected journalist and industry insider Jason Schreier, Sony has been pitching to developers that playing a PS5 game should be as easy as using Netflix. In other words, Sony wants to streamline the experience of playing a game, presumably to cater to an ever expanding casual audience.

"I have heard some fascinating things about the PS5’s operating system like this - one of the pitches they’ve been making to developers is 'playing a PS5 game should be as easy as Netflix,'" said the Kotaku journalist. "They want to make players feel like they can load up the game immediately and know exactly how much time a given activity is going to take them. They want people to feel more inclined to play in short bursts rather than only wanting to turn on the console when they have a few hours to spare."

Of course, it's one thing to pitch something. Anyone can pitch anything. Realizing it is something completely different. That said, it's increasingly clear that while Xbox Series X is going for power, the PS5 is aiming to offer a faster and more streamlined experience.

As always, this information should be taken with a grain of salt given that it's not official information. However, Schreier has proven himself over and over again to be one of the industry's most trusted sources.

