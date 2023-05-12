PlayStation Store Sale Makes AAA PS5 Game Only $7.99

A new PlayStation Store sale has made one AAA PS5 game only $7.99. And if this deal doesn't tickle your fancy, a wide range of notable PS5 games are as cheap right now as $6.24. There aren't any other AAA PS5 games cheaper than the $7.99 deal, but there are a couple of others under $10. Altogether, there are a couple 1,000 PS4 and PS5 deals right now on the PlayStation Store, but these various PS5 game deals are the most notable.

As for what the mystery $7.99 game, it is Metro Exodus, a cross-gen release available on both PS4 and PS5. More specifically, it's the Gold Edition of the game, which normally runs at $40. In other words, it's 80 percent off, but only until May 25. Developed by 4A Games and published by Deep Silver, Metro Exodus debuted back in 2019. Since then, it's sold millions of copies and the PS5 version boasts an 83 on Metacritic.

"The year is 2036. A quarter-century after nuclear war devastated the earth, a few thousand survivors still cling to existence beneath the ruins of Moscow, in the tunnels of the Metro," reads an official blurb about the game. They have struggled against the poisoned elements, fought mutated beasts and paranormal horrors, and suffered the flames of civil war. But now, as Artyom, you must flee the Metro and lead a band of Spartan Rangers on an incredible, continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia in search of a new life in the East. Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first person shooter from 4A Games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most immersive game worlds ever created. Explore the Russian wilderness across vast, non-linear levels and follow a thrilling story-line that spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter."

