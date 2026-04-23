Dice Throne Digital Just Made Its Hit Game Even Better (And Teases Future Upgrades)

While Dice Throne is already a beloved franchise in tabletop form, fans have been wanting a digital version for quite some time, so you can imagine how excited those fans were when Dice Throne Digital was initially announced. The subsequent Kickstarter campaign has been immensely successful, but Dice Throne Digital has made some changes that make the game even better for fans, and they’ve also teased some upgrades that will make the game better in the future as well.

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Dice Throne Digital soared past its $100,000 funding goal in just 21 minutes, and to this point has raised over $435,000. That’s why fans were surprised to hear that the campaign was making two key changes to make it easier for players to jump in, so not only can you now purchase the game through two new value-focused tiers featuring just launch heroes, but the more expensive founder tiers have all been reduced as well. The campaign also revealed they are adding ranked play in the future, and have teased offline mode, guilds, and more, so it looks as if Dice Throne Digital is becoming an even better value in more ways than one.

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Dice Throne Digital Is Shaping Up To Be The Game Fans Have Always Wanted

Dice Throne is beloved for its mix of dice-based luck and power-based strategy, as players roll their character’s specific dice up to three times in order to activate one of their unique abilities. Each character has its own unique playstyle, power set, and passive abilities, and depending on the results of your three dice rolls, you can deliver any number of shake-ups to the battle against your opponent.

Dice Throne Digital retains that compelling core gameplay loop while expanding the sandbox you are able to play in. While you can still play classic Dice Throne, you will also have access to a new Roguelite campaign that has been compared to Slay the Spire. There’s also Thronebound, which is a seasonal mode featuring ranked 1 v 1 battles.

The digital nature of the game also allows you to customize your heroes with visual effects, unique hero skins, avatar frames, emotes, and custom card backs. If you prefer mixed reality, you can play the game on Meta, and Dice Throne Digital is cross-platform across Meta, iOS, Android, and Steam as well.

Thanks to the two new tiers, you can choose Release Tier 1 for $20 and Release Tier 2 for $30. Release Tier 1 allows you to choose from two bundle packs of four heroes to unlock at launch, including the Fiery Brawn Hero Pack (Barbarian, Moon Elf, Pyromancer, and Shadow Thief) and the Strength & Spirit Hero Pack (Monk, Paladin, Treant, and Ninja). The Release Tier 2 will get you all of the heroes available at launch, as well as every unlocked funding quest.

As for the new pricing, it affects the tiers for fans who want to invest in creating the most feature-rich version of the game, so they are all founder levels. The Gold Founder tier was bumped from $60 to $50, while the Diamond Founder was lowered from $80 to $70. Finally, the Ultimanium Founder Tier was lowered from $120 to $110.

“From the beginning, our goal has been to make the Dice Throne Digital arena a place where all fans can play together,” said Nate Chatellier, Co-creator of Dice Throne and President of Nerd Ninjas. “After listening to our community’s feedback, we’ve expanded our pledge options and adjusted our pricing to make it easier for more fans to join us on this journey. Whether you’re jumping in at launch or partnering with us through our Backstage Access tiers to help build the most feature-rich version of the game possible, every backer is a vital part of the team bringing this dream to life.”

You can check out the full Dice Throne Digital campaign right here.

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