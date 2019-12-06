PlayStation 5 Exclusives Will Reportedly Be Missing a Major Feature

According to a new report, PlayStation 5 exclusives from Sony Interactive Entertainment will all be missing a major feature. More specifically, according to Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, first-party launch games on the PS5 will not be cross-compatible. In other words, they won’t be playable on PS4 in any form. So, if you want to play them, you will need to immediately upgrade to the PS5. Unfortunately, Schreier doesn’t divulge any additional details, but it sounds like Sony will not mimic Xbox’s approach to next-gen. As you may know, Microsoft’s marquee Xbox Scarlett launch title — Halo: Infinite — will be available on both Xbox Scarlett and Xbox One (plus PC).

Schreier doesn’t say where he heard this information, but, as you may know, he’s considered one of the most reliable sources in the industry, and has had scoops on the PS5in the past. That said, this information should still be taken with a grain of salt for a multitude of reasons. For one, it could be incorrect. At the end of the day, it’s unofficial information. But more importantly, even if it’s correct, it’s also subject to change.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Interestingly, this seems to indirectly suggest that Ghost of Tsushima will not be a PS5 launch title, and will rather hit PS4 before the PS5 releases, unless Sony is scrapping the PS4 skew of the game, but I can’t imagine it doing that. So, if this information is correct, then Ghost of Tsushima is likely a late summer or very early fall release.

That all said, even if there won’t be cross-gen releases on PS5 from Sony first-party, there will be plenty of cross-gen releases from third-party developers. And this will likely stay the case for a few years, just like it did with the transition from PS3 to PS4. However, eventually, in order to play the latest games you will need to upgrade.

Anyway, for more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the PS5, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the PlayStation console by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

Source: Kotaku Splitscreen