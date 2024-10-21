10 Best-Looking PS5 Games Releasing November 2024

Typically, November 2024 is packed full of game releases. November 2024 is bit of an outlier in this regard. While there are some promising PS5 games releasing next month, there aren’t as many as you’d expect. How this happened, who knows, but even in a peculiarly slow month there are still plenty of PS5 games for PlayStation fans to check out.

Headlining the PS5 games releasing on the PlayStation Store and elsewhere next month is a new LEGO game, the return of a JRPG classic, and a bizarre new game from the creator of series such as Siren, Gravity Rush, and Silent Hill.

LEGO Horizon Adventures

About: In a far future, where giant mechanized beasts roam a landscape reclaimed by nature and humans live in primitive tribes, an ancient evil seeks to destroy the world… Join hunter Aloy as she leads a colorful crew of heroes on a quest to save the meadows, forests, and mountains of Earth from a man called Helis, who leads a gang of sunworshippers that follow an Ancient Evil shrouded in mystery.

Release Date: November 14

Slitterhead

About: Set in the densely cluttered streets of Kowlong, filled with obscurity and chaos, this battle action-adventure game casts players as the “Hyoki,” an entity devoid of memory and physical form. His only motive is to eradicate the monstrous beings known as “Slitterheads” crawling around the city, disguising themselves as humans. Roaming the vibrant neon-lit cityscape, Hyoki must seek out allies among humans known as “Rarities,” infiltrate and track dangerous organizations, and engage in battles harnessing the power of blood. As the suspenseful drama unfolds, delve into the mystery behind Hyoki’s existence and the appearance of the Slitterheads.

Release Date: November 8

Planet Coaster 2

About: Dive into the thrilling world of Planet Coaster 2! Construct the theme park of your dreams with an intuitive piece-by-piece building system, as you meticulously craft and customize every aspect of your park like never before, down to the smallest detail. From towering rollercoasters to spectacular twisting water slides, let your imagination reach new heights to delight and thrill your guests.

Release Date: November 6

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

About: Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is a stunning reimagining of the beloved masterpiece and narrative beginning to The Erdrick Trilogy— the first three games of the mainline Dragon Quest series. Featuring vibrant HD-2D graphics, new and modernized features, and a refined narrative, players are invited to set out on an epic fantasy adventure to save the world from a dark evil.

Release Date: November 14

The Rise of the Golden Idol

About: The award-winning detective saga returns. Uncover the truth behind 15 strange cases of crime, death, and depravity in the 1970s. The world has changed dramatically—the sins of humanity have not.

Release Date: November 12

Metro Awakening

About: Crafted by series creator Dmitry Glukhovsky, this standalone prequel to Metro 2033 follows Serdar, a doctor braving the treacherous tunnels in search of his missing wife. As his sanity is pushed to the limit, Serdar confronts the edge between life and death, ultimately awakening as Khan, the legendary mystic figure whose wisdom and understanding of the tunnels’ supernatural forces will echo through time, becoming the spiritual guide shaping the fate of those who dwell in the Metro depths.

Release Date: November 7

Path of Exile II

About: Path of Exile 2 is a next generation free-to-play Action RPG from Grinding Gear Games, featuring co-op for up to six players. Path of Exile 2 takes place in the land of Wraeclast, a dark continent populated by unique cultures, ancient secrets, and monstrous dangers. A sinister threat, long thought destroyed, has begun creeping back on the edge of civilisation, driving people mad and sickening the land with Corruption.

Release Date: November 15 (Early Access)

Nine Sols

About: Nine Sols is a lore rich, hand-drawn 2D action-platformer featuring Sekiro-inspired deflection focused combat. Embark on a journey of Asian fantasy, explore the land once home to an ancient alien race, and follow a vengeful hero’s quest to slay the 9 Sols, formidable rulers of this forsaken realm.

Release Date: November 26

Empire of Ants

About: Empire of the Ants immerses players in a magnificently microscopic forest ecosystem as 103,683rd, an ant sworn to protect their colony no matter the cost. In Empire of the Ants, use every move to your advantage on the path to world domination. Strategy, exploration, conflict, and alliances with local wildlife species will be essential for your colony’s survival.

Release Date: November 7

Towers of Aghasba

About: Decades after the Shimu people were forced to flee their homeland due to the invasion of a mysterious force known as the Withered, the Shimu have returned to reclaim their rightful home: the fantastical island of AGHASBA. As junior architect, it’s your job to rebuild the villages of your once-mighty civilization as well as nurse Aghasba’s once-thriving ecosystems back to life.

Release Date: November TBA (Early Access)

Honorable Mentions –