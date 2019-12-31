PlayStation Boss Teases Exciting PS5 News

We don’t know a great deal of salient details about the PlayStation 5, but Sony has teased a general but promising tidbit about the next-gen console that should get future PS5 owners very excited. More specifically, during a recent interview, PlayStation boss Shuhei Yoshida revealed that Sony is hearing from developers that the PS5 is incredibly easy to develop for. In turn, this will allow developers to more easily create quality experiences on the console, which is especially important early on as developers learn the tech and how to get the most out of its innards.

“[The ease] of making [PS5] software is at a level never [seen before],” said Yoshida while speaking to Dengeki Online via Wccftech. “If the difficulty of hardware becomes the hurdle to overcome, [developers can’t] concentrate on making games. Anyway, hardware makes it easier to create games so you can spend more time creating games.”

As you may know, many developers said the same thing about the PS4, and look how well that turned out for the console, which got more great games than any gamer could ever hope to play. Meanwhile, the PS3 was notoriously hard to develop for, which lead to a dip in quality and sometimes games staying away from the console all together. Of course, you should take whatever Sony says about its next-gen console with a grain of salt — they are a bit biased — however, there’s no reason to think this isn’t the actual developer feedback it’s getting, especially when we’ve heard echoes of this from other third-party sources.

PlayStation 5 is poised to release sometime holiday 2020. At the moment of publishing, Sony Interactive Entertainment hasn’t disclosed a specific release date, but this should change in the coming months, whether at CES, E3, or a specific PS5 reveal event. Further, we should hear more about the console’s price and launch games soon as well.

