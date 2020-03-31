PlayStation Fans React to Reported PS5 Price Reveal

According to a new rumor, the PlayStation 5 will cost $400. Whether this is true or not, who knows. That said, for now it’s a price point that has the Internet talking. Over the past few months, analyst predictions and general scuttlebutt have been suggesting the console will cost $500. In other words, many are surprised to hear that Sony many come under expectations, much like it did in 2013 with the PS4, which cost only $400, $100 cheaper than the Xbox One.

As you would expect, the Internet by and large is thrilled with the latest rumor. $400 is not only a fair price point considering what the PS5 is packing, but when adjusted for inflation, it would make the console even cheaper than the PS4 was. Meanwhile, others are skeptical about the claim. Not only is the source a bit dicey, but $400 sounds too good to be true. And when something sounds too good to be true, it usual is, especially in the video game industry. After all, remember when everyone thought the PS5 would have universal backward compatibility with the PS4, PS3, PS2, and PS1?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, for now, this price point should be taken with a massive grain of salt. Even if it’s correct, it’s subject to change. In other words, until you hear a price point directly from the mouth of Sony, don’t get too excited. That said, if you’re after confirmed information about the PS5, then be sure to check out our article, Every PS5 Game Confirmed So Far.

Hogwash

$400 USD my ass for the PS5 hogwash indeed though when the PS4 first came out it was $399 I don’t believe the marketing price would be that cheap if so they gonna sell out hotter than an iPhone 10 depending on when they release this — 𝐆𝐔𝐈𝐃𝐎 𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐀’𝐒 #➍10 dayѕ тιll ғғ7 reмaĸe (@nofilterking) March 31, 2020

Losing Too Much Money

I don’t know if I buy it… $400 USD is a bit too cheap. I think they’d be losing way too much. Obviously consoles usually take a little loss in profits but will make it back in the end. https://t.co/Zvjs68mXLE — Josh Gaming 🎮 (@JoshGamnChannel) March 31, 2020

It Needs to Be $400

If Xbox Series X is 500, Sony need to have it at 400. Everyone knows that the XSX is the more powerful console. It would look bad if PS5 was at the same price. — K (@iIIusive1) March 31, 2020

Going to Sell Like Hotcakes

Rumor is Ps5 is 400$ and… that’s gonna sell if true. — Anon (@AnonPig) March 31, 2020

You Get What You Pay For

If Xbox Series X is 500, Sony need to have it at 400. Everyone knows that the XSX is the more powerful console. It would look bad if PS5 was at the same price. — K (@iIIusive1) March 31, 2020

Will Wait Until It’s Even Cheaper

I’ll wait until it comes down in price and all the glitches have been ironed out. — William McGowan (@WilliamMcGowa15) March 31, 2020

Pass

PS5 400?……….. yep I’ll pass on that one 😂 — SWEATSHIRT📷 (@Car_Sweatshirt) March 31, 2020

Makes Sense

That’s sick and it makes sense tbh. At some point everyone would just buy super nice PCs — Isak (@itsyverud) March 31, 2020

Bold Move

So they’ll lose 59 bucks per console as dev cost is quoted at 450 a box . Bold move — Chris Keaton (@GmIsOnPt360) March 31, 2020

Shannon Sharpe Is Excited