PlayStation 5 Pro Reportedly Releasing Alongside Base PS5

According to a new report, Sony Interactive Entertainment has not one, but two PlayStation 5 models in the pipeline: a base PS5 and a PS5 Pro. Further, the report alleges that the two models will release alongside each other. At the moment of publishing, Sony hasn’t disclosed a release date or a release window for its next-gen PlayStation console, however, it’s presumably arriving during the same window the Xbox Scarlett is scheduled to hit: holiday 2020. If it does hit then, PlayStation gamers will reportedly have a decision to make: do they buy a standard PS5 or pay a premium price point and get a supped-up PS5?

The report comes way of Japanese journalist Zenji Nishikawa, who claims Sony is well aware that there’s interest — especially within the hardcore PlayStation community — of a high-end model of the next-gen console, and rather then make said consumers wait until the middle of the generation, it will offer the option to buy into the premium PlayStation life at the start of the generation.

Now, as always, all rumors and reports should be taken with a grain of salt. In other words, don’t go betting your house on any of the unofficial information here. However, Nishikawa has traditionally been a very reliable source, and notably revealed the Nintendo Switch Lite before Nintendo did. So, there’s history of the journalist having hardware scoops.

That said, I’m personally dubious, only because it seems like money left on the table. Why wouldn’t you sell the hardcore PlayStation fans the base PS5 at launch and then make them upgrade in a few years? Having them buy in only once is leaving a considerable bit of change on the table. However, I suppose it’s possible it could still get said consumers to double dip with a PS5 Pro Plus, or something of this nature.

That said, I'm personally dubious, only because it seems like money left on the table. Why wouldn't you sell the hardcore PlayStation fans the base PS5 at launch and then make them upgrade in a few years? Having them buy in only once is leaving a considerable bit of change on the table. However, I suppose it's possible it could still get said consumers to double dip with a PS5 Pro Plus, or something of this nature.