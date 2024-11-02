Popular PS5 Game Is 100% Free to Download for a Limited Time

A popular PS5 game is 100% free to download and keep off the PlayStation Store, but the offer is only available for a limited time. The free PS5 game in question is not even out, at least not fully. It was announced back in January of this year with no release date, and that hasn’t changed, but the PS5 game has been available in early access since August. However, to get into this early access PS5 users usually need to fork over $30 for the game on the PlayStation Store. Right now though, they can get a copy for free. And this is copy will transfer over whenever the full game releases.

The free PS5 download is actually a Twitch drop. This means the first step in claiming a free code is having a Twitch account. From here, you need to watch one hour of any stream featuring the game, but you need to make sure said stream has Twitch Drops enabled.

Once you have completed your one hour of watch time, you need to head to the Drops Inventory Page on Twitch and claim the key waiting for you. It should populate instantly, if it doesn’t, something may have gone wrong.

If everything works though, what you should have now is a code for Smite 2. Once you have the code, you will need to open up the Smite 2 Account Linking page and log in with your Twitch account. Complete this step, and then scroll down to your Twitch account, on the linking page, and click “Show Codes.” This will generate a pop up with a list of platforms, including PS5. After selecting your platform, a PS5-specific code will generate.

With the PS5 key in hand, head over to the PlayStation Store and redeem it like any normal key. And that’s it. That said, keep in mind this offer is only available until November 12 and as supplies last. Meanwhile, PS5 keys specifically are region specific.

As for the game, Smite 2 is a sequel to 2014 hit Smite from developer Titan Forge Games and publisher Hi-Rez Studios. The Sequel comes from the same pair, and just like the first game, it is a third-person multiplayer online battle arena, aka a MOBA.

“Become a god and wage war in Smite 2, the Unreal Engine 5-powered sequel to the legendary third-person action MOBA,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “If you love challenging competition, intense action, ability-driven combat, rewarding teamwork, or godly mythology, you’ll see why over 40 million players love Smite.”

