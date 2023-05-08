Popular PS5 Games Discounted to Less Than $10 in New Sale

There are two big promotional sales live on the PlayStation Store discounting nearly 2,500 PS5 and PS4 games. As always, there's a ton of filler, whether that be incosequential discounts or discounts on inconsequential games. And, naturally, sifting through all of these deals for the best offers is a tedious process, which is why we've gone ahead and done this hard work for you. Doing this, we have unearthed a variety of great deals, all of which net you a popular or highly-rated PS5 game for less than $10. As always, these deals are limited time offers, which means by the time you're reading this they may have expired. More specifically, if you're reading this on May 12 or beyond, then you missed out, as both promotional sales have expired, taking all the deals with them. Below, you can check out the aformentioned $9.99 or less PS5 games. This includes not just a trailer for each game, but a description for each game, pricing information, and a link to each game's unique PlayStation Store listing:

Resident Evil 2 - $9.99 Description: "A deadly virus engulfs the residents of Raccoon City in September of 1998, plunging the city into chaos as flesh-eating zombies roam the streets for survivors. An unparalleled adrenaline rush, gripping storyline, and unimaginable horrors await you. Witness the return of Resident Evil 2."

Resident Evil 7 - $7.99 Description: "Set in modern day rural America and taking place after the dramatic events of Resident Evil 6, players experience the terror directly from the first person perspective. Resident Evil 7 embodies the series' signature gameplay elements of exploration and tense atmosphere that first coined "survival horror" some twenty years ago; meanwhile, a complete refresh of gameplay systems simultaneously propels the survival horror experience to the next level."

Haven - $9.99 Description: "Two lovers gave up everything and escaped to a lost planet to be together. Glide through a mysterious landscape, explore a fragmented world and fight against what's trying to tear them apart in this RPG adventure about love, rebellion, and freedom. Does love really conquer all?"

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $9.99 Description: "Brawl it out as your favorite Nickelodeon characters in bombastic platform battles! With a power-packed cast of heroes from the Nickelodeon universe, face-off with all-stars from SpongeBob Squarepants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Loud House, Danny Phantom, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, The Wild Thornberrys, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats, and more to determine ultimate animation dominance."

Night in the Woods - $9.99 Description: "College dropout Mae Borowski returns home to the crumbling former mining town of Possum Springs seeking to resume her aimless former life and reconnect with the friends she left behind. But things aren't the same. Home seems different now and her friends have grown and changed. Leaves are falling and the wind is growing colder. Strange things are happening as the light fades. And there's something in the woods."

Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $5.99 Description: "Years after taking Stilwater for their own, the Third Street Saints have evolved from street gang to household brand name, with Saints sneakers, Saints energy drinks and Johnny Gat bobblehead dolls all available at a store near you. The Saints are kings of Stilwater, but their celebrity status has not gone unnoticed. The Syndicate, a legendary criminal fraternity with pawns in play all over the globe, has turned its eye on the Saints and demands tribute."

Paint the Town Red - $7.99 Description: "Paint the Town Red is a chaotic first person melee combat game set in different locations and time periods and featuring a massive Rogue-Lite adventure. The voxel-based enemies can be punched, bashed, kicked, stabbed and sliced completely dynamically using almost anything that isn't nailed down."