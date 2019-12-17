Sony Comments on PS5 Release Date and Price Rumors

New rumors of the PS5’s release date and price point from a Japanese blog dubbed Gamers Gate surfaced this week, claiming the next-gen PlayStation console will release on December 4, 2020 and come in at $600. Meanwhile, the rumor also alleged that a PS5 Pro will be available at launch, and it will come in at around $1000. That said, this information is false. Taking to the Internet itself, Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed that these rumors making rounds are not accurate. Of course, Sony doesn’t mention what the release date or price could be, but speaking to Famitsu, it confirmed this exact info is not correct.

That said, there’s no word if the information as a whole is inaccurate or if each tidbit is inaccurate. In other words, is the price point accurate but the date isn’t? It’s unclear if Sony is shooting down each tidbit piecemeal or it’s saying the whole claim is inaccurate. You’d assume it’s the former, but it’s not specified in the Famitsu report.

Of course, the closer we get to the launch of the PS5, the more rumors about it are going to pop up and make the rounds. And naturally, most of these rumors are going to be bogus. In other words, be sure to take everything you read about the PS5’s release date and price with a grain of salt unless it comes from a reliable source. There’s a very good chance Sony already has a release date and price point in mind, but I’m sure even within Sony not many know this information.

As you will know, most rumors claim the PS5 will cost within the $400-$600 range. And many of these same rumors also claim it will release sometime between late November and early December. If I was a betting man, I’d put my chips on $500 and a late release in the third week of November. But that’s only if I was a betting man.

The PS5 is set to release sometime holiday 2020. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the console, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here.