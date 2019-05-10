PlayStation 5 Will Cost $500 and Release November 2020, Says Analyst

Sony Interactive Entertainment hasn’t said when the PlayStation 5 will release, or how much it will cost. But according to one analyst, the PS5 will release in November 2020, and cost $500. More specifically, Ace Research Institute analyst Hideki Yasuda, who has built a reputation over the years for his analysis of the video game industry in Japan, claims the next-gen PlayStation console will cost $100 more than the PS4, but like the current-gen system, will release in November.

According to Yasuda, the new console from Sony is focusing on correcting the flaws of the PS4, which sounds about right based on the few details we know of the console. For example, it will support backwards compatibility with the PS4, which notably still doesn’t support the same feature with the PS3.

Interestingly, the analyst currently predicts the system will sell six million units by March 31, 2021, and then 15 million units by March 31, 2022, which isn’t the fastest start ever, but is decent.

Meanwhile, Yasuda doesn’t believe Google Stadia or any other Cloud Based gaming will pose a threat to the new Sony console, which seems to be doubling down on games and hardware, and not the streaming future that others are chasing.

Of course, all of this is just speculation by Yasuda. It all could be wrong. And it’s also subject to change. However, Yasuda has built a name for his industry analysis, which is to say, his predictions and forecasts are certainly worth more than mine or yours.

That all said, Sony hasn’t suggested when the PS5 will release, though it did note it won’t be before April 2020. Meanwhile, it also hasn’t divulged a price, but did note that it be “appealing to gamers” in light of its advanced hardware, which to me sounds like $500. $600 is too expensive for the tastes of many, while $400 is too cheap given the system’s specs.

